Girls’ soccer
Fall Mountain 6, Monadnock 0 — Kyla Eigabroadt led the scoring efforts for the Wildcats (1-2) with two goals, both assisted by captain Makayla Waysville.
The Huskies fell to 0-3 on the season.
Avery Stewart scored 35 seconds in unassisted, while Sophia Bruzgis scored in the eighth minute off a pass from Sarah Murdock. Sydney McAllister scored her first varsity goal in the 29th minute off an assist from Sammy Mallett, and Mallett later scored the lone goal of the second half off a pass from Makenna Grillone.
Monadnock plays at Stevens Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Fall Mountain hosts Conant that same night at 7.
Exeter 8, Keene 0 — The Blackbirds (0-2) gave up six first-half goals and the Blue Hawks (1-0) never looked back.
Keene plays at Merrimack Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Fall Mountain 1, Bishop Brady 0 — Eryll Brennan scored the game’s lone goal in the first half to lead the Wildcats (1-2) to victory.
Brayden Ring made six saves against the Giants (0-1) for the shutout win.
Fall Mountain plays at Mascenic Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Girls’ cross country
Keene places second at Cofrin Classic — The Blackbirds finished with 43 team points, coming in just behind first-place Bedford (40), but ahead of Concord (50), Winnacunnet (97) and Spaulding (144).
Mikayla Randall finished second in 19 minutes, 15 seconds to lead Keene. She was followed by Amelia Opsahl (third, 19:44), Hannah Shepard (fifth, 19:47), Reagan Hoy (14th, 20:46) and Sofia Guardiano (21st, 21:36).
The Birds’ next meet is Sept. 17 in Nashua.
College men’s soccer
Franklin Pierce 4, Felician 0 — Stegan Lohberger recorded a hat trick to lead the Ravens to a season-opening win at Sodexo Field in Rindge.
Lohberger scored the go-ahead goal in the 40th minute off an assist by Cristobal Andreu, then scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd and added one more in the 59th off an assist from Josep Silvestre Pitarch. Calvin Fillios tallied the final goal in the 64th off an assist from Antonio Ferreira, and the Franklin Pierce defense held Felician to no shots on goal.
The Ravens host Bridgeport Sunday at 4 p.m.
College field hockey
Saint Anselm 1, Franklin Pierce 0 — The Ravens were blanked in their season opener by the sixth-ranked Hawks.
Olivia Barnes recorded four saves and Jessica Strassburg added one defensive save, but St. Anselm’s Carly Lacasse scored the lone goal 49 seconds in off an assist from Michelle Lemelin. Franklin Pierce failed to register a shot on goal.
The Ravens host Bentley Saturday at 5 p.m.