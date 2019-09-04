Boys’ soccer
ConVal 10, Kingswood 0 — The Cougars (2-0) started a new shutout streak after blanking the Knights (0-2) for their second straight.
Taylor Burgess led the offense with two goals and one assist, while Owen Kotula tallied one goal and two assists. August Marshall and Evan Shippee recorded two goals apiece, and Max Shumway put up one goal and one assist and Del Bonsu-Anane tacked on two assists. Bryson Boice and Jamison Coty each scored one goal, and Ben Kriebel added one assist.
Girls’ soccer
Conant 7, Monadnock 0 — Jillian Patria recorded a hat trick to lead the Orioles (1-1) past the Huskies (0-2).
Heather Gonyea, Megan Graff and Jenna Harvey also scored, while Kelly Williams-Nagle earned the shutout in net.
Raymond 9, Fall Mountain 2 — Makenna Grillone and Makayla Waysville scored the Wildcats’ (0-2) two goals in a tough loss to the Rams (1-1).
Field hockey
Lebanon 2, ConVal 1 — Senior captain Cruz Dellasanta gave the Cougars (0-1) a halftime lead with an unassisted goal, but the Raiders (1-0) scored two in the second half to win.
“We start four sophomores and a freshman along with our upperclassmen, so we have a lot of ‘getting to know each other’ to do,” ConVal Coach Carrie Whittemore said. “I was pleased with how we did today and how this team will grow throughout this season.”
Kearsarge 3, Monadnock 0 — The Huskies were blanked by the Cougars in their season opener.
Golf
Fall Mountain 47, ConVal 34, Belmont 22, Monadnock 9 — The Wildcats’ (5-1) Mitchell Cormier was the individual medalist at Crotched Mountain Golf Club, registering 19 points. Kaylee Lintner took second with 14, and Cameron Fry and Spencer Harrington rounded out Fall Mountain’s score with seven each.
Nick Tower led the Cougars (4-2) with 10, followed by eight each from Brady Proctor, Riley Menomee and Logan Burnham. Gabe Hill and Mat Warner each tallied four for the Huskies (0-6), while Noah Bartlett added one.
Dover 201, Keene 206, Manchester Central 227 — Nick Nadeau led the Blackbirds (5-2) at Derryfield Golf Course with 39, followed by Sam Timmer (40), Cam Round (41), Jerred Tattersall (43) and Kyle Foster (43).
Saturday
Cross country
Monadnock bests Hinsdale in season opener — On the boys’ side, the Huskies swept the top eight spots after three Pacers runners were disqualified. In the girls’ race, Monadnock edged Hinsdale by a point, 28-29.
Tyler Hebert led the boys’ race, finishing in 17 minutes, 46 seconds. He was followed by Harry Ryan (18:56), Donovan Lombara (19:52), Colin Donnelly (21:59) and Mitchell Hill (22:29). Margaret St. John won the girls’ race for Hinsdale (21:50), but Monadnock was led by Delaney Swanson in second (22:42), Sadie Lorenz in third (24:07), Anna Bentley in sixth (24:55), Sydney Eccleston in eighth (25:11) and Lilliana Churichilla in ninth (27:57).
— Sentinel Staff