Bedford 191, Keene 215, Salem 230 — The Blackbirds (4-1) split a three-team match with Bedford and Salem at Manchester Country Club Thursday.
Kyle Foster shot a 41 to lead the Birds, followed by Owen Aivaliotis (42) and Sam Timmer (43). Bedford’s John Giroux was the individual medalist with a score of 36.
Wednesday
Stevens 67, Fall Mountain 56, Lebanon 44, Monadnock 24 — The Wildcats (2-1) fell behind Stevens (3-0), but topped both Lebanon (1-2) and the Huskies (0-3) in their season opener at Claremont Country Club.
Mitchell Cormier led Fall Mountain and was the individual medalist with 23 points. Kaylee Lintner tacked on 18 points, finishing third overall, while Cameron Fry put up 10 and Braden Haefner added five. Former Wildcat Dylan Adamovich led Stevens and finished second overall at 21.
Gabe Hill led Monadnock with 15 points, followed by Christian Fish (4), Noah Bartlett (3) and Mat Warner (2).