Keene unified basketball completes solid season despite late loss
The Keene High unified basketball team finished off a solid season on Monday night but came up just short in its quarterfinal matchup against Londonderry, 23-19. With the loss, the Blackbirds finish their season with a 6-2 record overall. Earlier in the year Keene had beaten Londonderry 36-28 so it was a game anticipated to come down to the wire, as it did.
Franklin Pierce University baseball team splits pair on Monday
Senior left-hander Shawn Babineau threw his first complete game as a Raven on Monday, as he led the Franklin Pierce University baseball team to a 6-3 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in non-conference action at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
In the second game of the day, nine walks, six of which came around to score, hurt the Ravens in an 8-5 loss to Indiana (Pa.).
With the split, Franklin Pierce now stands at 6-8. St. Thomas fell to 4-6 with the loss, while Indiana (Pa.) improved to 2-8 with the victory.
Franklin Pierce wraps up its North Carolina trip Tuesday with a 2:30 p.m. game against St. Thomas Aquinas.
KSC’s Musese qualifies for Division III Championships
Keene State College junior Ben Musese is headed for the NCAA Division III championships in the triple jump. The NCAA Championships will take place on March 13-14 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., hosted by Guilford College.
The qualification is the latest step in what has been a record setting season for Musese, who has broken the KSC record in the triple jump four times in the space of nine weeks. Musese first competed as an Owl at the Branwen-Smith King Invitational on Feb. 1, where he jumped 14.18 meters, shattering the previous record of 13.91 meters. He was also a three-time LEC Field Athlete of the Week and the LEC champion in the triple jump.
He would go on to break the record three more times, at the Valentine Invitational (Feb. 15, 14.20 meters), at the LEC Championships (Feb. 22, 14.22 meters), and at the New England Division III Championships on Feb. 29 where he leaped 14.57 meters. That mark of sees Musese seeded 12th for the event, which takes place March 14 at 2 p.m. The top eight finishers at the NCAA championships will receive All-America honors.
Musese, of Auburn, Maine, was an All-America in the outdoor triple jump at the 2019 NCAA Championships while competing for the University of Southern Maine. He is the first KSC athlete to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the triple jump.
Two Keene State College juniors earn All-ECAC honors
Keene State College juniors Skyler Gauthier and Brandon Castor both earned All-ECAC nods at the ECAC Championships last weekend at the Armory in New York City.
Gauthier set a season best score in the pentathlon, finishing with 3,200 points. She posted a top-three finish in all five events, winning the 800 meters in 2:27.22, while placing second in the long jump (5.24 meters) and second in the 60 meter hurdles (9.36 meters). She was also third in the high jump (1.40 meters) and third in the shot put (9.52 meters). The score represents a 132 point improvement from her season best and into 27th nationally.
Castor placed third overall in the 400 meters in 50.33 seconds.
Franklin Pierce men’s tennis puts away Nichols, 7-0
It was a clean sweep on Sunday for the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team, as the Ravens went on the road and took care of Nichols, 7-0, in a non-conference match contested at the Pomfret School in Pomfret, Conn.
The Ravens opened play by taking wins at all three doubles matches to pick up the doubles point. Senior Yuval Barak and sophomore Preston Gordon started things with a 6-3 win at first doubles, over Nichols seniors Brandon Howard and Guilherme Barbosa. Junior Nkrumah Patrick and freshman Alejandro Ortiz followed up with a 6-3 win of their own at second doubles, against senior Peter Coletti and freshman Kerem Subasi. Freshmen Joel Cladera and Joshua Arnold rounded out doubles play with a 6-4 win over freshman Jason Lee and junior Sam Kluger.
Franklin Pierce rolled in singles play as well, as the Ravens did not drop a set across the six singles contests on the way to completing the 7-0 sweep. First singles and second singles were decided by identical scores of 6-3, 7-6, with Gordon trumping Howard at first singles and Barak going past Barbosa at second singles. At third singles, it was a 6-2, 6-4 win for Patrick over Coletti. At fourth singles, Cladera took care of Lee, 6-0, 7-5. At fifth singles, it was a 6-4, 6-4 victory for Arnold against Subasi. In the pro set format at sixth singles, Ortiz routed senior Jack Donaldson, 8-1.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-5, while Nichols falls to 1-2.
The Ravens return to the court on Saturday, March 14, when they will play a pair of non-conference matches in Maine. Franklin Pierce will visit Colby at 1 p.m. and Thomas at 4 p.m.
NE10 Pitcher of the Week, Rookie of the Week named
Franklin Pierce University softball junior Cyrena Zemaitis and freshman outfielder Alexis Briggs have been named the Northeast-10 Conference Pitcher of the Week and Rookie of the Week.
Zemaitis appeared in three games for the Ravens, including two starts, helping her squad to a 10-1 record, the best start in program history. The junior went a perfect 3-0 across 14 innings with a 0.00 ERA, 23 strikeouts and one complete game.
Over the early stages of the season, Zemaitis has an unblemished 6-0 record with three complete games in 29 innings pitched. She amassed 42 strikeouts and a 0.72 ERA, all of which leads the Ravens staff.
Briggs played in four games during the Ravens’ trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. The freshman outfielder slashed .600/.636/.700 with five RBI, one double, one run scored and one walk. Briggs was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the 9-0 shutout of Eastern Mennonite with a double and two RBI. In the Ravens 4-3 win against Chestnut Hill, Briggs was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the Raven victory. The newcomer has hit a team-leading .462 across seven games this year, with a .467 OBP and .538 SLG.
The Ravens (10-1) next hit the road for an eight-game trip in Winter Haven, Fla., starting this Friday with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls and Minnesota State Moorhead.