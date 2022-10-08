With high school golf tournaments right around the corner, it’s time to check with the local coaches.
Keene qualified for the Division I team tournament, ConVal made it into the D-III team tournament while Conant and Fall Mountain are in the D-IV team tournament.
Monadnock did not qualify for the D-III team tournament but will be sending two golfers to the D-III tournament, with hopes of qualifying for the individual tournament.
First, some important dates:
Tues. Oct. 11: Division III team tournament at Windham Country Club (9 a.m. tee time); Division IV team tournament at Mt. Washington Golf Course in Bretton Woods (9 a.m. tee time)
Thurs. Oct. 13: Division I team tournament at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene (9 a.m. tee time)
Sat. Oct. 15: Individual tournament (all divisions) at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times TBD)
Now let’s check in with the local teams:
Keene
It’s been senior Sam Timmer leading the way for the Blackbirds all year long, but head coach Nick Starsfield knows all of his guys have the potential to qualify for the individual tournament.
Timmer and the Murphy twins (Orion and Jonah) are all ready to get to the individual tournament, Starsfield said, but others — including Ben Greenwald — have been swinging a hot club down the stretch.
“Everyone’s peaking at the right time,” Starsfield said. “Everyone’s starting to play well. Getting better every week. Feeling good.”
The top 20 finishers qualify for the individual tournament.
“I’d like to get a bunch of them,” Starsfield said. “Any of them can, if they play well.”
Keene finished 21-5 and finished fourth in the Division I standings. The Blackbirds will be playing on their home course Thursday, at Bretwood Golf Course.
“There’s no surprises,” Starsfield said. “You know how the greens break; you know where to miss shots. It’s just nice. You’re comfortable, and when you’re comfortable in golf, you’re not thinking as much, and it takes a lot of the possible errors out.”
Starsfield said his ultimate goal is to win the team tournament — which would be the team’s first since 2011 — and is looking to have four or five of his guys break 80 on the 18-hole tournament.
“That’d be a good day, then we let somebody beat us from there,” Starsfield said.
Monadnock
Head coach Rich Tasho thought his team had the talent to qualify for the D-III team tournament, but only ended up having his full team available for a handful of matches at the beginning of the season. The Huskies finished 10-18 on the season, 12th in the division. The top eight teams qualified for the tournament.
Despite not having a team in the tournament, Tasho is sending his top two golfers to the D-III tournament at Mt. Washington Golf Course to try and qualify for the individual tournament. Gabe Hill and Alden Gibson will represent the Huskies at the tournament.
“This year we have two golfers who can golf with anybody,” Tasho said. “We could’ve had a better year. … But 10-18 is how we ended up. With a little luck, that could’ve been reversed. We had the talent. … I know what the capability was of our team. It just didn’t work out like that.
“But the kids had fun. Everyone improved their score. The team improved its score. So that’s how I base the year,” Tasho said. “Everyone had fun and we got better.”
ConVal
ConVal will be competing in its first team tournament in a while — at least since head coach Mike Young took over the program, which was 10 years ago. Led by senior Wyatt Burbank all year, the Cougars finished 15-12, good for seventh in D-III. The top eight teams qualify.
Burbank was ConVal’s clear No. 1 all season long.
“It’s really great when you can have at least one kid score 20-plus points every day,” Young said. “I hope he [qualifies for the individual tournament]. I think he’ll do well.
“You never know,” Young said. “Golf is very unpredictable.”
Young said Windham Country Club — where the D-III team tournament will be held — is a challenging course, with tight fairways, high rough and water hazards throughout. But Burbank played a practice round there, so he should be familiar with some of the challenges.
Young said Kermit Pope has a chance to qualify for the individual tournament, but “He’s going to have to play good golf,” Young said. Pope scored 15 points in the match at Laconia on Sept. 28, and that’s the score he’s going to have to come up with if he wants a chance to qualify.
Freshman Owen Conway is another ConVal golfer to keep an eye on throughout the team tournament.
“Kids have been showing promise,” Young said. “Really optimistic that the kids can do well.”
Conant
Conant put together its best season in quite some time, finishing fourth in Division IV with a 24-3 record.
Junior Draven Seppala will step in as the No. 1 in Tuesday’s team tournament, as Conant’s top golfer throughout the year had to step away,
Freshmen Chance Derosier and Brayden Dion have impressed this season, as well as Marcus Somero and senior Montana Niemola.
“I expect all the guys in the lineup [to play well],” said Conant head coach Leonard Schwartz. “The expectation for the tournament is to win it. … If the five guys who are playing for us normally play as they normally do, I’m not going to be too worried about it.”
Schwartz said the team’s focus will be to worry about themselves, rather than anyone or anything else. Then, the results will come naturally.
“Just being here is a huge accomplishment for the team,” Schwartz said. “A good expectation for the team is just giving ourselves a chance. Making putts on the green, making putts inside 35-footers, limiting the mistakes and just playing with the nerves and the pressure. That’s a big part of competition golf that a lot of people struggle with and lack.
“Overall, I think it’s not necessarily too much about the results,” Schwartz added. “Obviously we want to win, but the expectation is really to just not giving up on a shot, taking it one swing at a time, taking it one putt at a time, one hole at a time, and if our score is the lowest that day, then we win.”
Fall Mountain
Senior Mitchell Cormier has been the Wildcats’ leader all season long and is expected to be towards the top of the Division IV leaderboard after next week’s team tournament. He’ll likely be battling with Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala throughout the day for the top spot.
“They are definitely in another league,” said Fall Mountain head coach Jason Lintner. “Those two players in Division IV, I think they’re in a league of their own. … It’s probably anybody’s game.”
With the Wildcats finishing fifth in D-IV as a team, Cormier will not be paired with Hakala during the round, which Lintner feels is a bit of a disadvantage. The No. 1 golfers from the top four teams will be paired up, then the No. 1 golfers from teams 5-8 will be paired up, etc.
Cormier won’t be able to see how the top golfers are doing throughout the 18-hole round.
“But he’s played in this type of thing before,” Lintner said. “He knows he has to go out and play his game and don’t worry about what six, seven and eight are doing.”
Fall Mountain finished 21-6 this season, with junior Carmine Sweeney and senior Drew Buswell playing behind Cormier all season.
Freshman Owen Tetu also came onto the scene — recruited by Cormier — and showed some promise throughout the regular season.
“Fall Mountain met expectations this year,” Lintner said. “I’ve been doing this for a few years, and I don’t know if we’ve ever had a record of 21-6. … It was a big year.”
Linter said he’d love to see Buswell — his other senior — qualify for the individual tournament, along with Cormier. But he recognizes the challenges that Buswell will face, namely playing stroke play rather than Stableford scoring. In Stableford, players can pick up their ball after triple bogey. At the state tournament, players won’t be able to pick up until they hit double par.
Plus, they’ll be playing 18 holes, rather than just nine.
“[Buswell] will have to have the game of his life,” Linter said. “But you never know. That’s why we go and play.”
Lintner expects his team to be around the fifth spot by the end of the day — right where his team was during the regular season.
“We’ll go up there and have some fun and hope for the best,” Lintner said. “This year was a lot of fun.”
