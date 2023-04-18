30,000 runners will depart Hopkinton, Mass., eyeing this sight — the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street, seen here with the winner’s trophy in 2022.
Here are the local finishers of the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023:
Emily Houston, 22, Keene, 3:58:48
Andrew Tasso, 32, Keene, 5:02:49
Sara Flynn, 49, Walpole, 3:29:51
Michael Patek, 46, Keene, 2:52:41
Elizabeth Bianchi, 56, West Chesterfield, 4:02:46
Tom Julius, 65, Gilsum, 3:56:37
Sheila Wilson, 43, Alstead, 4:55:54
Jayna Leach, 23, Keene, 3:26:40
David Bernstein, 55, Hancock, 4:34:21
Kimberly Cotter, 55, Spofford, 4:10:37
Ockle Johnson, 69, Keene, 3:27:40
Douglas Whitney, 65, Peterborough, 5:03:01
Emily Mills, 46, Keene, 3:41:07
— Sentinel Staff
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
