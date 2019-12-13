The monthly fencing tournament at the Keene Family YMCA featured a combined adult-scholastic pool format in manual sabre recently.
The overall results saw adult fencers Curtis Hansen and Gwen Shaw placing first and second. Scholastic Sam Murray of Marlborough took the bronze, while third among the adults was a tie between Andreas Danaan and Russell Denney of Keene. Murray went on to take a second medal by defeating fellow scholastic Michael Eagan.
The monthly weapons rotation now goes back to foil, the most basic of the three. New members, whether experienced or novice, are welcome to join the Y group at any time. Contact the Y or Tom Cakouros at 352-4404 for more information.