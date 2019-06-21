The high-flying Monadnock Region boys’ basketball team plays for a Granite Games title tonight in Manchester at Southern New Hampshire University.
The 7:30 tip pits the top two seeds, local entry and Lakes Region. Monadnock handled Lakes Region 97-77 earlier in the summer competition. The Granite Games are an Olympic-style event for New Hampshire’s amateur athletes under the age of 19.
The Monadnock Region team is coached by former Keene High girls basketball coach Eric Matte and features a handful of top area high school players.
The squad averaged 84.6 point in its three preliminary games, also defeating Coastal and Southern.
“We have kids who want to run it up and down the floor; quick possessions,” Matte said. “It’s not like we’re stopping to call this out; it’s total run-and-gun.”
Area players on the team include Sam Stauffeneker of Mascenic, Christian Barr of Henniker, Liam Johnston, Tate Matte, Owen Milchick and Tyler Rogers of Keene, and Tate Neimela and Jake Drew of Jaffrey.
Drew played for Conant’s state-title team this past winter; Neimela attends the Winchendon School; and Tate Matte played his first two seasons at Keene High but will attend Proctor Academy starting in the fall. “We’ve got a bunch of all-stars; it’s fun,” Matte said.