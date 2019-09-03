Saturday
Men’s soccer
Keene State 2, Pine Manor 1 — UNH transfer James McCully scored the game-winner for the Owls (2-0) in the final day of the Salem State Soccer Classic. McCully scored in the 61st minute off an assist from Claremont native and fellow freshman Noah Spaulding.
Emmanuel Smith scored the game’s first goal for Keene State unassisted in the third minute, but Pine Manor’s (0-1-1) Henry Garcia scored the equalizer off an assist from Raudel Gomez in the 26th. Anthony Pasciuto recorded five saves for the Owls.
Keene State plays at Wheaton (Mass.) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Western New England 2, Keene State 0 — Despite launching 10 shots on goal, led by three from Keene High alum Victoria Reynolds, the Owls (0-1) failed to get one past Golden Bears (1-0) keeper Alex Lemekha.
Bee Murphy broke the scoreless tie for Western New England with an unassisted goal in the 59th minute, and Kristin Decost added an insurance score off an assist from Vanessa Chiarella in the 88th.
Keene State plays its home opener Saturday at 3 p.m. against Lasell.
Field hockey
University of New England 3, Keene State 1 — Kayla Klein recorded the Owls’ (0-1) only goal, scoring in the 43rd minute off an assist from Nina Bruno.
The Nor’Easters (1-0) took the lead in the 2nd minute when Alexa Koenig scored off an assist from Grace Grenier, then added an insurance goal in the 40th minute, with Kendra MacDonald scoring off an assist from Lindsay Bruns. Reanna Boulay added one last goal unassisted in the 56th.
Volleyball
Owls split two in Springfield Invite — Keene State split its last two matches at the Springfield Invitational, losing to Montclair State, 3-2 (25-13, 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 11-15), but beating Brandeis, 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18).
Bailey Wilson highlighted the day, passing the 2,000-assist milestone after recording 47 against Montclair and 40 against Brandeis. Ali McLoughlin tallied 27 kills and five service aces over the two matches, while Elizabeth Johnson added 22 kills and Olivia Mathieu finished with five aces and 53 digs.
The Owls play at Clark University Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Cross country
Keene State women finish third, men sixth in Early Bird Invite — Lauren Perkowski finished second (11:34.9) and Lynne Hebert third (12:01.2) to lead the Owls’ women’s team to a third-place finish out of 10 teams at Keene State’s Early Bird Invitational. The men’s team came in sixth, led by a fourth-place finish from Jake Pearl (16:20.2).
Coming in behind Perkowski and Hebert were Christina Martin in 15th (12:35.4), Mila Barrera in 28th (12:55.4) and Hannah Jones in 33rd (13:05.1). Pearl was followed by Robert St. Laurent (14th, 16:37.3), Cameron Giordano (45th, 18:03.5), Dylan Richards (46th, 18:03.6) and Zach Coburn (67th, 18:50.0).
The Owls return to action Saturday with the Jim Sheehan Invitational in Leominster, Mass.