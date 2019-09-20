College Field Hockey
Trinity College 3, Keene State 0 — Ranked 17th nationally, the Bantams (3-1) blanked the Owls (3-4) in Hartford, Conn., Thursday night Caelin Flaherty and Caroline Curtin each scored in the third quarter as the Bantams pulled away from the Owls, improving to 2-0 at home. KSC allowed just eight shot attempts to the home team in the opening 30 minutes and trailed 1-0, but Trinity generated 12 of its 23 shots overall in the third and took control on the scoreboard. Keene State goalie Rachel Loseby made 12 saves.
This was the second consecutive week the Owls played the 17th-ranked team in the country, as last week Amherst was No. 17 when it downed the Owls. They return home for the first time since Sept. 7 on Saturday, hosting UMass-Dartmouth at 1:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wellesley 3, Keene State 1 — Wellesley College racked up 39 kills in the third and fourth sets and 65 in the match overall while snapping the Keene State College volleyball team’s six-match winning streak with a 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21) victory Thursday night at Dorothy Towne Fieldhouse in Wellesley, Mass.
The loss drops Keene State’s record to 10-3 while Wellesley improves to 7-3. The Blue hit a season-high .326 and tipped the match in their favor with a dominant 25-11 third set win that the Owls never recovered from. KSC was once again led by Ali McLoughlin, who had 11 kills and two block assists while hitting .400, but she was the only Owl with double-figure kills. Emilyann Ashford and Kelly Hunt each had eight kills, while Bailey Wilson had 35 assists and Olivia Mathieu 11 digs. Wellesley had three players with 15 or more kills, including Lauren Gedney, who had 22. Nicole Doerges added 16 kills and Nikki Jensen 15, while Izzy Seebold had 59 assists.
Keene State stays on the road for a conference matchup with Rhode Island College Saturday at noon.
College Women’s Tennis
Franklin Pierce 6, R.I. College 1 — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team (3-2) bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat by cruising past Rhode Island College in Rindge. non-conference play. In singles, Liria Loria, Alvarez Tello, Sarah Rich, Jillian Pagliuca and Jazmin Flood all won. It was the first loss of the season after six straight wins for the Anchorwomen.
High School Girls’ Soccer
Derryfield 4, Conant 0 — The Orioles were blanked by a strong Derryfield team in Manchester, but Coach Adam Patria said his club turned in a solid effort. He said they were unable to convert on several scoring chances. Conant will host Fall Mountain Regional High Saturday at 3 p.m. on homecoming.
High School Golf
Fall Mountain last at Candia Woods — Undefeated Derryfield (18-0) won a four-team match that included Fall Mountain Regional High at Candia Woods Thursday. The Wildcats (11-7) finished last with 42 points in a match that also included 15-3 Plymouth High, which was runner-up. Lebanon High took third. Mitchell Cormier led Fall Mountain with 21 points, while Kaylee Lintner checked in with 17. Also scoring were Cameron Fry (7), Spencer Harrington (4) and Mary-Catherine Haefner (3). Derryfield’s Colin McCaigue was medalist with 25 points.