The NHIAA released its postseason boys and girls soccer brackets Monday morning, with eight local teams earning a spot in their respective division's playoff.
The boys soccer tournament begins Wednesday and runs until Sunday Nov. 6. The ConVal boys soccer team earned the No. 3 seed in Division II and a first-round bye, so the Cougars will host the quarterfinal on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of No. 6 Coe-Brown and No. 11 Milford. ConVal beat both teams during the regular season, Milford twice.
Conant (No. 5 seed D-III) will host a preliminary round matchup on Wednesday against No. 12 Inter-Lakes, while Fall Mountain (No. 14 seed D-III) and Hinsdale (No. 14 seed D-IV) will both be on the road for their preliminary round matchups. The Wildcats visit No. 3 Mascoma Valley and the Pacers travel to No. 3 Profile.
On the girls side, all four qualifying teams will be on the road in the first round. The girls tournament runs from Tuesday to Friday Nov. 4.
Monadnock (No. 13 seed D-III) earned its first playoff appearance in at least seven years and will travel to No. 4 Raymond in the first round. Those teams have not played yet this year.
Conant (No. 12 seed D-III) and Fall Mountain (No. 15 seed D-III) — both under first-year head coaches — will join the Huskies in the D-III bracket. Conant travels to No. 5 Bishop Brady and Fall Mountain visits No. 2 Gilford.
Hinsdale (No. 9 seed D-IV) also made the playoffs and makes the trip to No. 8 Pittsburg-Canaan.
