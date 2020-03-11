With the middle of March approaching, the winter season high school tournament schedule is in full swing. And after a couple of days off, Wednesday night there are three playoff games featuring area teams.
Keene Boys Basketball
The Keene boys basketball team enters the Division I tournament as the No. 5 seed and will host Windham at 7 p.m. The two met in the final game of the regular season with the Blackbirds winning 62-54. With a win, Keene would advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of No. 4 Bishop Guertin and No. 13 Salem. The quarterfinals will be held at the home of the higher seed on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Keene Boys Ice Hockey
With the Blackbirds boys basketball program at home, the Keene’s boys ice hockey team will be on the road Wednesday night. The No. 1 seed Blackbirds travel to Concord to take on No. 5 Oyster River in the semifinals of the Division II tournament at 5:30 p.m. at Douglas N. Everett Arena. With a win, Keene would advance to the championship game at SNHU Arena to take on the winner of No. 2 Merrimack and No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. This season, the Blackbirds met Oyster River once, a 4-3 loss.
ConVal-Conant Boys Ice Hockey
Fresh off an upset of No. 2 Belmont-Gilford, the No. 7 seeded ConVal-Conant boys hockey team will take on No. 6 Kennett in the semifinals of the Division III tournament. Wednesday night’s game will be held at Plymouth State University and the puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. ConVal-Conant won the only matchup of the season against Kennett, 5-1. With a win, ConVal-Conant would advance to the championship game at SNHU Arena and take on the winner of No. 1 Berlin-Gorham and No. 4 John Stark-Hopkinton at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.