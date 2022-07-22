Day 1, Friday July 22
Game 4: Keene (7), Waterford, Conn. (6)
The Greater Keene 15U team began its march to the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Friday night at Alumni Field, with a 7-6, walk-off win over Waterford, Conn. on the first day of the Babe Ruth New England regional tournament.
Noah Parrelli scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game. He reached base on a fielder’s choice, got to third on an error by the Waterford second baseman, then scored on the wild pitch.
Jake Hilliard was at the plate when Parrelli scored.
Hilliard finished 2-for-3 on the night, with two RBIs. He tied the game at six with an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Keene got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, before Waterford scored six unanswered runs, all unearned. The Connecticut state champs scored twice in the third inning, then four times in the sixth.
All four runs in the sixth came with two outs.
Keene tied things up with two runs in the sixth: The first one an RBI single from Torin Dubriske and the second on an RBI double from Hilliard.
Then Keene won it in the seventh.
Fitch Hennessey got the start for Keene, throwing four innings and giving up two unearned runs on just one hit, before Kaden Smith threw 1.2 innings in relief. He gave up four runs, all unearned, on only three hits. Ollie Frowein finished the sixth inning and pitched a clean seventh to keep the game tied.
Then Parrelli got around the bases for the game-winner.
Along with Hillard, Zak Whitney (2-for-4) and Dubriske (2-for-4, RBI) each had multiple hits. Keene finished with nine hits total.
The New England regional runs from Friday night to next Tuesday. Pool play goes from Friday to Sunday at Alumni Field, with the bracket playoff running on Monday and Tuesday at the Keene State College baseball field.
Keene moves to 1-0 in Group A pool play. Keene next plays North Providence-Smithfield, RI (0-1) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field.
Game 3: Pittsfield, Mass. (9), Rochester, N.H. (8)
Pittsfield, Mass. prevailed in a game that came down to the final strike, defeating Rochester, 9-8, in the third game of the Babe Ruth New England regional at Alumni Field in Keene.
Pittsfield took the lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Jack Reed (1-for-3). Pittsfield added one more in the sixth to take a 9-7 lead heading into the final inning.
Rochester scored one in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with just one out, down by only one run. But Pittsfield's Jake Duquette struck out the final two batters to secure the win.
Pittsfield moves to 1-0 and Rochester falls to 0-1.
Keene and Waterford, Conn. will wrap up the night starting around 7:40.
Game 2: Lynn, Mass. (6), Three Corners, Vt. (5)
Lynn, Mass. held on to win Game 2 of the Babe Ruth New England regional, 6-5, Friday afternoon at Alumni Field in Keene.
Seth Sullivan had two RBIs for Lynn, going 1-for-3 from the plate. Chris Marks and Shed Newhall also had RBIs.
Wyatt Mason and Boone Fahey both had two RBIs for Three Corners.
Fahey hit a two-run double in the third inning to cut the deficit to 4-3 at the time.
Lynn took a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, before Three Corners climbed back into it with a three-run third. That's as close as they would get, as Lynn scored twice in the fourth to make it 6-4.
Three Corners made it 6-5 in the seventh but couldn't get that last run across.
Josh Doney got the start for Lynn and pitched 3.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits.
Fahey pitched the first 3.1 innings for Three Corners, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts. Mason pitched the final 3.2 innings, giving up one run on no hits while striking out six. He walked five hitters.
Lynn moves to 1-0 in pool play and Three Corners falls to 0-1.
Lynn next plays Pittsfield, Mass. Saturday at 1 p.m. and Three Corners plays Rochester at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Game 1: Sanford, Maine (8), North Providence-Smithfield, R.I. (0)
Sanford, ME moved to 1-0 in pool play, taking the opening game of the 15U Babe Ruth New England regional against North Providence-Smithfield, RI, 8-0, Friday morning at Alumni Field.
Ben Gill had a team-high two RBIs for Sanford in a 1-for-3 effort with two runs scored. Tyler Brennan and Scott Long also had RBIs for Sanford.
Brady Adams was 2-for-5 for Sanford.
Gill also pitched the first 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out seven. Elijah Greenleaf pitched the next 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts, and Adams finished off the game with a clean seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Sanford had a 3-0 lead after the third inning which lasted until the seventh, when the Maine state champions scored five runs to add insurance.
Sanford moves to 1-0 in Group A pool play while North Providence-Smithfield drops to 0-1. Sanford next plays Waterford, Conn. Saturday at 4 p.m. while North Providence-Smithfield plays Keene Saturday at 7 p.m.
Lynn, Mass and Three Corners, VT take the field at 1 p.m. for Game 2.
