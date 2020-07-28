Following a unanimous vote of the Little East Conference Presidents Council, it has been determined the LEC will not conduct conference regular season competition or championships during the Fall 2020 semester due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each LEC member institution may seek to participate in intercollegiate competition and on-campus training activities if it chooses to do so during the fall season, in accordance with current health and safety guidelines and NCAA Division III rules.
Keene State, a member of the LEC, will be exploring options to engage its student-athletes in a meaningful and competitive experience for the coming fall, a college official said. A final decision on whether athletes and teams will compete externally will be announced by Aug. 7.
"We are committed to providing student athletes the opportunity to pursue their academic and athletic goals upon their return to campus while maintaining an environment that is both safe and supportive," said Keene State Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot. "Our student athletes will be engaged in team activities, practices, conditioning, leadership development and personal growth opportunities as we focus on their well-being in the face of this very disappointing news."
The decision to cancel the season was arrived at by the LEC Athletic Directors Council in consultation with state and institution health officials and epidemiologists, the LEC athletic trainers, numerous campus task forces and working groups, the league announced Tuesday morning.
The conference office will examine how to best adjust the conference men's and women's basketball schedules to begin after the New Year. The conference will also explore what opportunities may be available to conduct fall sports regular seasons and championships during the spring 2021 semester.