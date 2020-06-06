Keene State athletics got encouraging news Friday as the Little East Conference presidents announced that they are committed to seeing the return of intercollegiate athletics for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, according to a press release sent out by the conference Friday.
This announcement was the big takeaway from the conference’s annual spring meeting, which was held via videoconference May 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A press release sent out by the conference suggests that athletics will not look the same as in years past.
Little East Conference athletic directors have been meeting weekly since the end of March, focused on the approach that will be taken for the return of athletics with the safety concerns for the student-athletes, staff and spectators being the primary objective.
Athletic directors will be working alongside athletic trainers, campus health care professionals, coaches and event managers when finalizing what the plan may be moving forward.
As the fall semester approaches, more information will be released as it comes to fruition and the six New England states continue their progression of re-opening in phases.