PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A number of Keene State College athletes, plus a coach, were recognized for their accomplishments by the Little East Conference Central Office earlier this week.
Volleyball
Keene State College’s Olivia Mathieu, Ali McLoughlin and Bailey Wilson were named for Little East Conference awards.
Olivia Mathieu (Derry) picked up the Defensive Player of the Year award, noting 659 digs, third all-time in a single season in KSC volleyball’s history. Mathieu was also named to First Team All-Conference at her Libero position.
Joining Matheiu on the First Team All-Conference is sophomore Ali McLoughlin (Melbourne, Fla.), with 342 kills.
Setter Bailey Wilson (Moorpark, Calif.) was awarded with Second Team All-Conference nominations. Wilson led the team in assists, with 997, moving up to 8th all-time in assists in a single season this year.
Women’s cross country
Senior Lauren Perkowski (Plaintsville, Conn.) picked up the 2019 women’s cross country Runner of the Year for the second consecutive year following two first-place finishes this season: the Keene State Invitational and the LEC Individual Championships. Perkowski will next take part in the NCAA New England Regionals at Bowdoin College.
Men’s cross country
Freshman Jacob Pearl (Orleans, Mass.) has been crowned the Rookie of the Year after finishing at the LEC Championships with a time of 25.21.66, third place overall, his career best time. Pearl will next compete in the NCAA New England Regionals at Bowdoin College.
Mens soccer
Keene State College junior midfielder Emmanuel Smith has been named First Team All-Little East Conference.
Smith (Concord) was the Owls’ star player as Keene State won the Little East Conference tournament championship. Starting all 21 games, he led the team with 12 goals and 10 assists, notching the game winning goal five times. He netted the game-winning goal in the LEC Championship game against Eastern Connecticut State University, the lone tally of the contest.
Womens soccer
Keene State College women’s soccer coach Denise Lyons has been named as the Little East Conference Coach of the Year, senior Nicole De Almeida has been named as the LEC Defensive Player of the Year, and four members of the Keene State women’s soccer team have been named to the LEC All-Conference teams.
Lyons led the Owls to a 10-9 record this season, and 5-3 in the Little East Conference, to secure the No. 3 seed and a home conference playoff game. It’s the fifth time Lyons has won the award, having also done so in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2011, and 2013.
De Almeida (Nashua) was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Year and to the First Team All-LEC, having led an Owls defense that allowed just 1.72 goals per game, with four shutouts. She is the first player in program history to be a four-time First Team All-LEC player.
Joining De Almeida on the All-LEC First Team is classmate Patricia Norton (Hampton, Conn.), while Maggie Vogt (Bow) and Jordyn Abasciano (Auburn, Mass.) were both named to the All-LEC Second Team.