RINDGE — The No. 23 Franklin Pierce University baseball team dropped a 9-4 decision to Saint Anselm in non-conference play at Dr. Arthur and Martha Pappas Field.
The top six spots in the Franklin Pierce lineup combined to go 1-for-22 on the evening, while seven Ravens pitchers combined to issue seven walks in the loss.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce had its five-game winning streak snapped and falls to 9-3, while Saint Anselm improves to 6-7. The Ravens had taken the last 17 meetings against Saint Anselm.
Saint Anselm ambushed sophomore right-hander Andres Auffant right out of the gate and jumped to an early 5-0 lead with two in the first and three in the third.
Franklin Pierce closed the gap to 5-4, with a run in the third and three more in the fifth. In the home half of the third, junior Ryan Lavelle dumped a single into right-center and raced all the way around to score when junior Joel Lara followed and sliced a ball down the right-field line and into the corner for an RBI triple. Despite the struggles of the top six spots in the lineup, the bottom third went 6-for-9 and scored all four runs for the Ravens on Wednesday night.
Franklin Pierce recorded only two hits the rest of the way, while Saint Anselm added three insurance runs in the eighth, and one more in the ninth for good measure.
Auffant (1-1) started, went 2.1 innings, was charged with five runs (three earned) on four hits, struck out four and suffered the loss on the mound for the Ravens.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, April 14, when they make a return trip to Saint Anselm for a 3:30 p.m. start.