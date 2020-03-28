The Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team ended its regular season with a 3-1 loss to Stonehill College in the Northeast-10 Championship, but the Ravens had plenty to take away from the 2019-20 campaign.
Senior forward Alex Lester and head coach Shaun Millerick were named as finalists for major year-end awards by the America Hokey Coaches Association, consisting of Division II and Division III institutions.
Lester is a finalist for the Sid Watson Award, which is given to the AHCA’s Division II/III men’s player of the year.
Millerick is one of 11 finalists for the College Division Men’s Coach of the Year award.
This season Lester earned his second consecutive Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year award. He led the league in scoring with 18 goals and 22 assists, a 1.25 point per game average. He scored seven power-play goals and netted a game-winner during his stellar year. With it, Lester became the program’s all-time leader in goals (45), assists (57) and points (102). He also set the program’s single-season record in all three categories this year. The senior became the program’s first player to reach 100 career points.
Millerick, led the Ravens back to the postseason for the first time since 2012-13 and guided them in the postseason to their second all-time appearance in the championship game. This season was the second straight year that Franklin Pierce established a new program record for regular season wins. The winning season was the second in program history, the other being last year.
Winners for both awards were expected to be announced late Friday.