WINCHESTER — Defending Monadnock Speedway Modified champion Tyler Leary scored his first victory of the season and Chris Davis used his third 2023 win to highlight an evening of action at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday.
Leary and 16-year-old Joel Belanger, already a feature winner in his rookie campaign on the high banks, brought the NHSTRA Modifieds to the green. Leary led all the way to earn his first victory lap of the summer, finishing inches ahead of division rookie Scott Zilinski.
Belanger held second the first 16 go-rounds, then giving way to Zilinski. JT Cloutier made his way forward from row five, claiming third on lap 38. With Leary holding off all challengers to take down the victory, Zilinski’s second and Cloutier’s third were both career highs in the high flying open-wheelers.
Davis had the most to gain as Saturday’s Pure Stock 25-lapper went green, and the former track champ cashed in. Taking the lead from Tim Taft on lap three, he sped off to his third victory of the summer and, with it, gained a whopping 30 points in the points chase.
Colton Martin, despite finishing 16th with mechanical woes, still went home two markers ahead of Davis in the championship points parade.
Hudson’s Rob Williams blew away the field in winning his first Mini Stock feature; topping Saturday’s 50-lap main, and defending track NHSTRA Late Model champ Tim Wenzel won his second feature race of the summer. In the Young Guns, it was Adrian Smith adding a fourth first-place trophy to his growing collection.
In a pair of New England Antique Racers 15-lap feature races, Nutmeg Stater Spanky Bancroft led Doug Farrell under the checkers in the Sportsman event, while Dennis Desautels of nearby Palmer, Mass., edged fellow Bay Stater Greg Gilbert in the NEAR Modifieds.
Monadnock Speedway will return to action next Saturday, August 12, when the 50-lap Round Two event of this year’s Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown Late Model Series will sit atop a full card of NASCAR Weekly Racing Series action. Post time at Monadnock Speedway is 6 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
