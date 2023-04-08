SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock head coach Tom Cote is hesitant to admit it, but he hasn’t had to do quite as much early on this spring as he anticipated.
Success has seared a desire to win in Swanzey Center that doesn’t graduate — it moves from class to class.
After back-to-back Division III state championships in his first two seasons on the bench for the Huskies, Cote has plenty of holes to fill in the lineup card, but zero holes to fill in terms of leadership. In that category, he feels he has the envy of the state, regardless of division.
Senior Cam Olivo and junior Ben Dean have been there for the whole ride with the Huskies, who hold the state’s longest winning streak at 25 games.
“They can help me coach in certain areas and it’s really invaluable,” said Cote. “Between the two of them, we are very lucky. Division I schools would beg to have those guys on their team.”
The two captains are vocal as the Huskies run through in and out practice drills. Dean, the team’s catcher, banters with Cote like an assistant coach as Cote fires fungos out to the defense.
For a team that graduated five seniors, all of whom appeared on a Division III all-state team, including first-teamers Connor Branon and Kevin Putnam, the Huskies seem relaxed with the pressure that comes with the target on their backs.
“These kids know what it takes to be a Husky,” Dean said of the underclassmen. “They all want it. A lot of these kids haven’t been a part of these championships the past two seasons and they are hungry. They want a ring on their finger.”
There will be new faces all around the infield at shortstop, second base and third base — but Cote says he has seven or eight varsity-ready players that are ready to take those spots.
“It’s just figuring out who, and where,” he said. “The parity is very strong amongst the team this year. It’s been great to see them all compete for the spots. And it could change throughout the year.”
Koby Kidney, Jackson Blood and Haden Bertolami are all underclassmen that figure to be in the mix.
But the Huskies will lean on Olivo and Dean.
Olivo will be the team’s ace on the mound and play first base. The SNHU-commit batted .422 with five homers and 31 RBI last season and won five games on the mound with a 3.13 earned run average in 32.2 innings enroute to a first-team all-state selection.
“There’s a little bit of pressure there to go out and perform every game,” said Olivo. “But that’s the same that it’s always been. I’ve never been more ready.”
Dean earned second-team all-state honors batted .321 with 23 RBI. He figures to factor in more on the mound this season, and Cote expects his velocity — sitting in the mid-to-high 80s — to draw a lot of attention from college coaches. Jake Hilliard also returns from a second-team all-state campaign. He led all returning Huskies with a .464 average last season.
Kaden Smith will jump into the No. 3 rotation spot from junior varsity.
“Pitching should be the strong point,” said Cote.
Monadnock starts the season off with a rematch of last season’s quarterfinal against Hopkinton. Then they face another D-III tournament team and rival in Conant. It will be a quick test for a young Huskies squad that is hungry to stay atop the pack.
The last team in Division III to win three consectutive titles was Pelham, back when it was still Class M, from 1997-1999.
“Everyone feels like we have people gunning for us this year,” said Dean. “We definitely have to be on the top of our game and come in every day and work hard.”
“We all know where we want to be at the end of the year, so we just have to work to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.