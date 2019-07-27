FITZWILLIAM — The Laurel Lake Association is set to host the 29th Annual Canoe and Kayak Race at Sandy Beach Saturday.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m., with the Jr./Sr. Race and Adult Standup Paddle Boarding (SUP) opening the racing schedule at 11 a.m.
The Children’s Race follows at 11:05 a.m., followed by the Jr. SUP at 11:30. Next is a race new to the event with hand-powered inflatable floats at noon.
The race schedule concludes with a 7-mile race at 12:20 p.m. and a 2.5-mile recreation race at 12:30. The day comes to a close with the featured event: a canoe tug of war.
For more information, contact Charley Brackett at (603)585-7167 (home) or (603)303-1396 (cell).