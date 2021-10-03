SWANZEY CENTER — Homecoming at Monadnock Regional High Saturday came with all the fixings: a large crowd, its vaunted school band, balloons and banners galore, plenty of reunions, plenty of sports, plenty of food.
The climactic football game on a gorgeous, early autumn night was missing only one traditional homecoming component: a cupcake.
Whereas major college football factories are notorious for scheduling weaker homecoming opponents to mash — cupcakes, in gridiron parlance — in high school you play what the state puts before you. Thus, it was 5-0 Trinity High that drove over from Manchester Saturday, setting up a clash of unbeatens between two Division III powerhouses.
It didn’t disappoint.
Though Monadnock fell to 3-1 after a disheartening 16-14 loss on a late Trinity touchdown, the homecoming crowd was treated to a terrific high school football game. And the possibility of a rematch in the playoffs come November.
Longtime referee Jim Moylan detected the tenor of the night by midway through the first quarter: “Gonna be a great game,” he noted. “These are well-prepared teams.” Yes and yes.
The difference was the Pioneers threw a curve that the Huskies hadn’t expected — they took to the air to evade Monadnock’s interior line strength. Trinity’s 3-play, 49-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter featured successive completions of 14 and 31 yards by southpaw sophomore quarterback Jack Service. Those were followed by a 4-yard touchdown plunge by Jimbo Thibault with 5:21 left in the game that turned Trinity's 14-10 deficit into a two-point win.
Monadnock Coach Rob Lotito said they hadn’t seen any signs of a Trinity passing game in the Pioneers’ previous four wins, and it caught them off guard. Trinity Coach Rob Carthcart countered there was a good reason for that.
“We haven’t had to throw a lot,” Carthcart said. “We knew we were going to have to do it tonight. Monadnock is so strong in the pit and that’s not the strength of our team.”
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Service was unofficially 7-for-11 with two TDs and one interception. He was especially effective at rolling left, his strong side, and sometimes finished a play with an outside sweep if no one was open.
Monadnock, meanwhile, has been a rushing juggernaut in recent years, relying on a stable of backs and an aggressive offensive line. Except for the opening drive of the game, it struggled with consistency in the first half, accumulating only 80 yards on the ground. In contrast, it would pile up 172 yards in the second half.
Its opening drive, from its own 40 to Trinity’s 5, died on downs, pointless, and in frustration, as an apparent Ethan Jarvis TD was wiped out by a holding penalty.
Trinity seized the momentum with a long drive of its own, 63 of those yards coming on Service to Jordan Joyal completions. When the drive sputtered on Monadnock’s 8, kicker Silas Delgadillo booted a 24-yard field goal. Those three points turned out to be critical. The Pioneers made it 10-0 at halftime on a 14-yard hookup between Service and Paul Thibault late in the second quarter.
“It was a wakeup call,” said Shanks, Monadnock’s senior co-captain along with Hayden Haddock. “We were just making too many mistakes. Otherwise, we were pounding the ball pretty well. I thought it was going to be a Monadnock pound and ground game.”
It was for most of the second half. Bruising senior back Kevin Putnam (22 carries, 128 yards unofficially) ran for 102 yards in the second half. Shanks carried 11 times for 78 yards on the night and Jarvis added 42 yards. “It was 10-0 (at halftime) and we held our composure,” Lotito said. “We went away from the option too much, and ran it the whole second half.”
A 12-play, 52-yard drive culminated with a 1-yard score by Putnam to make it 10-6 late in the third quarter. The Huskies went ahead 14-10 on a grueling 12-play, 74-yard drive that chewed up half of the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers responded by going airborne, in a big way, set up by Bobby Kinsella’s kick return to the Monadnock 49. Two pass plays and one rush later, they were back in the lead. Monadnock picked up one first down on its ensuing drive but it faltered on the Trinity 43, and the Pioneers ran out the clock.
“Any time you can come up here and get a win against this team, you have to be thrilled for that,” Carthcart said.
NOTES: In addition to having a TD nullified by a holding call, the Huskies were bitten by penalties all night, something Lotito said they need to clean up … The two banks of lights on the Monadnock sideline went out with 9:16 left in the game, just as Shanks was about to receive a snap. A 25-minute delay ensued, with the band breaking into the “Jaws” theme and fans holding up their phone flashlights in a helpful gesture. The next step might have been to line cars up with their headlights on. … At Monadnock, no one leaves for the concession stands at halftime until the band is finished playing. “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park” were themes, and Darth Vader was even spotted. … Monadnock beat Trinity 26-13 in the playoffs in last year’s pandemic-abbreviated season … Next up for the Huskies is a battle against rival Campbell Saturday afternoon in Litchfield.