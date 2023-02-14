When the calendar turned to February, it was looking like the Monadnock boys' basketball was going to have its streak of seven-straight Division III tournament appearances snapped.
The Huskies were 4-10 after a 62-53 loss to Stevens at home on Jan. 31.
Coach Jim Hill and his players took a deep, inward look. They also looked back at some history. Monadnock boys' hoops is in its 60th season as a program. They didn't want to mark that milestone by ending the program's longest run of consecutive tournament berths.
Something had to click. And it did. The Huskies have not lost a game in February, winning each of their last four games of the regular season — in four consecutive days.
Winners of five of their last six, Monadnock pushed itself up to the No. 10 seed in the Division III tournament, which begins Tuesday night. The Huskies (8-10) will travel to face No. 7 Winnisquam (11-5).
"To see the guys come together and the leaders never give up, it was really gratifying for us," said Hill. "It's been an interesting year. It's been a grind in many ways, but it's been satisfying. We didn't know what we were. Now we do. We're the 10-seed, and we're going to Winnisquam. We accomplished something."
The Huskies lost one of their three seniors — Gabe Hill — to a season-ending hernia. Since then, seniors Evan Dumaine and Nate Johnson have grown into the leaders on both sides of the ball that coach Hill hoped they would down the stretch.
"We lost Gabe, and I think in our heads [Nate and I] started to think that this had to be our time," said Dumaine. "If we didn't pick it up we were going to be done. That's not how you want to end your senior season. Everybody came together, the chemistry has really shot up and we've been playing really good basketball of late."
Dumaine notched his 1,000th career point in a Feb. 8 win over Hillsboro-Deering.
Johnson pegged a 36-29 loss to Conant on Jan. 17 as an emotional turning point of the season.
"The loss to Conant hurt us pretty badly," said Johnson. "After that we really started going after everything with a different mindset — playing more disciplined. We started running more and made sure we were conditioned. We just worked as hard we could to try to make the playoffs."
The group has also gotten a huge spark from freshman starting point guard Koby Kidney. Hill was quick to praise how well the guard has meshed with junior guards Ben Dean an Gavin Gomarlo.
"He's been unbelievable," said Hill. "Sometimes he can be our leader. He's sometimes the most positive guy in that locker room. He came to me not long ago and said 'coach, you know I really think we can get the 10-seed.' He just never gives up."
The Huskies have not faced Winnisquam this season, but the Huskies did end the Bears season a year ago in the first round in Swanzey Center. Winnisquam has Division III's leading scorer in Anthony Boomer, who averaged over 20 points per game for the Bears.
But an against-all-odds postseason push has the Huskies just confident enough that they can pull off at least one against-all-odds win in the tournament.
"It means a lot to have turned this around," said Johnson. "We just want to prove ourselves and surprise some people."
