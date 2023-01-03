There was never much rhythm, there was never much flow, and it came down to the wire between the Keene boys basketball team and Concord. When the dust settled after four quarters of stop-and-go play, it was the Crimson Tide on top, 58-47, Tuesday night at Purbeck Gym.
Down by nine at the end of the third quarter (39-30) the Blackbirds needed to make something happen and started to increase the defensive pressure.
It worked … kind of.
Keene forced 10 turnovers in that quarter using its full-court press, but often couldn’t get settled with the ball and would either miss a scoring chance or turn the ball right back over.
“We were just trying to get a spark from some guys,” said Keene head coach Ray Boulay. “If you were there watching the first three quarters, we were pretty lackadaisical all around, offensively and defensively, so we were trying to speed them up, maybe force a couple turnovers and get a couple easy ones. We did that, but we gave them more easy ones.”
Those missed opportunities, combined with shooting 6-for-10 from the free throw line in that fourth quarter (60 percent), left Keene’s late comeback short.
Oh, and another factor was Concord junior Japhet Nduwayo scoring 34 points, almost at will. He made 13-of-16 from the floor.
“We let him drive, which he likes to do,” Boulay said. “And he got going. Give him credit though, he’s a great athlete and a good basketball player. He got to the line, and we couldn’t stop him from driving.”
Keene finished shooting 13-of-24 (54 percent) from the free throw line and 17-of-44 from the floor (38.6 percent). They turned the ball over 26 times, including many that led directly to scoring opportunities for the Crimson Tide.
“We’re pretty disappointed,” said senior Ben Hertzler, who finished with 12 points. “We know we’re capable of better and we didn’t play to our potential.
“We just have to be stronger and smarter,” Hertzler said of the turnovers. “We were just throwing it around.”
The turnovers came in clusters, too. At the start of the second quarter, Keene turned the ball over five times in three minutes.
“When you shoot the ball like we did and you don’t take care of it, you’re not beating anyone,” Boulay said. “We have to clean up the ball handing and turnovers to have a chance to win.”
But through it all, the Blackbirds stayed within striking distance until the end, trailing by just seven at halftime (24-17) and nine after the third quarter.
Keene got within five in that fourth quarter and tried to play the fouling game, but ran out of time in the end.
Nduwayo had a field day in the second half, scoring 21 of his 34 points in the final two quarters, including a lightning-quick scoring spree of seven points in just over a minute in the third quarter.
That stretch put Concord ahead by 11 halfway through the third quarter, but junior Andrew Prock’s smooth drives to the basket countered Nduwayo’s scoring surge and the deficit never got out of hand. Prock finished with a team-high 15 points, including six points in the third quarter. He also came down with seven rebounds, which also led the team.
He shot an efficient 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the floor.
Senior Lucas Malay finished with seven points and six rebounds, while sophomore Fitch Hennessy added seven points of his own.
Tuesday marked Concord’s first win the season as now both teams sit at 1-3.
“I think we came in thinking we were going to roll an [0-3] team,” said Boulay. “And they go to practice, and they work hard too. And they wanted it more. Anyone that was watching the game tonight saw that Concord wanted it more than Keene.”
Keene, coming off two tough losses in a row, travels to Londonderry (1-4) Friday with a chance to right the ship. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
“We have to have change,” Hertzler said. “We have to change the Keene High culture. It has to improve. It’s not where it needs to be.”
