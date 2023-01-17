The No. 4 ranked Keene State College men’s basketball team recovered from an 11-point first-half deficit to lead by five with 10:21 to go, and was still in front 82-78 with 1:55 left.
But the Owls were then outscored 8-0 the rest of the way and wound up suffering an 86-82 loss to 11th-ranked Middlebury College in a Martin Luther King Monday night game at Spaulding Gymnasium.
In their final non-conference game of the regular season the Owls had very few answers defensively for Alex Sobel and the Panthers in the first half, and were then burned by a minus-seven rebounding edge in the second half, none bigger than when David Brennan ran down a missed free throw from Sam Stevens with less than a minute left that helped lead to a crucial three-pointer from Noah Osher with 40 seconds to go that put KSC in an 84-82 hole.
The Owls coughed the ball up on their first offensive possession after falling behind by two, but hounding defense from Tahmeen Dupree helped tie up Middlebury’s Jaden Bobbett and give the Owls another chance with the shot clock off to tie or win. Nate Siow, who had a strong performance with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting including 10 points in the second half, went for the tie with nine seconds on the clock but saw his shot blocked out of bounds by Sobel.
The Owls then got the ball in to Mason Jean Baptiste, who passed off to Hunter with the clock ticking toward six seconds left. The Owl big man was again matched up with Sobel, who again swallowed up a shot with a few extra hesitations making all the difference. Evan Flaks rebounded the miss and made two free throws in the final seconds to dash Keene State’s hopes.
The charity stripe also was a big difference-maker in the game, with the Panthers making 16-of-21 (76 percent) and the Owls just 7-of-13 (54 percent).
It was no surprise a game between two teams ranked in the top 11 in the most recent D3hoops.com Top 25 poll released earlier Monday went down to the wire after seeing 13 ties and four lead changes.
The 15-1 Owls are home again for the second of three games at Spaulding Gymnasium this week on Wednesday against 3-11 Castleton University at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans have lost nine straight, all by double-figures.
