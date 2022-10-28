WORCESTER, Mass. — The Keene State College men’s soccer team stayed even with Worcester State University for most of Thursday night’s match at Coughlin Field, until the Owls gave up a goal with less than five minutes remaining to lose Thursday night’s game, 1-0.
Both teams struggled to get many shots on goal, combining for seven throughout the game (three for the Owls, four for the Lancers). Each team had two shots on goal in the first half, with senior goalkeeper Anthony Pasciuto making two saves for KSC and junior goalkeeper Dylan Ruberti for Worcester State stopping scoring opportunities for freshman midfielder Amlyl Aitdowd and sophomore forward Michael Mullen.
At 85:24, sophomore defender Mal Hawkins took a cross in the box for Worcester State and centered the ball. At the back end of the box, junior defender Ethan Escobar took a shot that deflected off a Keene State player and went into the net for what would end up being the game-winning goal.
Keene State (5-10-2, 3-4-0 LEC) wraps up its regular season with a game at Rhode Island College on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The Owls can clinch a home game in the Little East Conference with at least a tie against RIC and Castleton University losing to UMass-Boston and/or the University of Southern Maine losing to Western Connecticut State University. The Owls would still qualify for the LEC tournament with losses from Castleton and Southern Maine. Keene State can finish the regular season no higher than fourth in the LEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.