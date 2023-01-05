JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team knew coming in that it was going to be a battle against Concord Christian.
And, boy, did it prove to be.
Conant controlled much of the first half, but Concord Christian stormed back in the second half and made the Orioles sweat, but in the end, Conant held on for the 59-58 win Thursday night at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey.
“Great, great game,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy. “That team, hats off to them. They’re a really good team. … We knew that coming in too.”
The matchup was likely a playoff preview, but the teams will see each other before then in Concord, on Feb. 6, in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Down by 15 at halftime, Concord Christian started to chip away at the deficit in the third quarter and made it an 11-point game heading into the fourth quarter.
Then, as if shot out of a canon, the Tomahawks — last year’s Division IV champions who petitioned up to D-III this season — went on a 7-0 run to start the final frame to cut the deficit to four, still with 5:53 to play.
Just like that, it was anybody’s game.
“A team like [Concord Christian] is never out because they can hit shots,” Troy said. “You have to play really well defensively to hold a team like that.”
Conant tightened up and kept Concord Christian at arm’s length, thanks in part to clutch free throw shooting from seniors Emma Tenters and Brynn Rautiola, but a three-pointer from Concord Christian freshman Emma Smith with 48.5 seconds to play made it a four-point game and kept the Tomahawks alive.
After Concord Christian forced a turnover on the next possession, Smith had a chance to hit another three-pointer but hit front iron and Tenters came down with the rebound.
But — again — the Tomahawks got the turnover they needed, and this time Smith knocked down the shot from beyond the arc.
It was a one-point game with 1.4 seconds on the clock.
Conant inbounded the ball cleanly and, while Concord Christian tried to immediately foul as a last-ditch effort to get another possession, the clock hit zero and the game was over.
Conant had held on for the win.
“We lost our composure a little bit, but we came back and didn’t give up,” Tenters said. “We just kept playing.”
Rautiola finished with 24 points — including four huge free throws in the fourth quarter — while Tenters scored 23. Sophomore Hannah Manley added nine.
Conant went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Rautiola hit four and Tenters had two.
“Getting to the line, everybody’s looking at you, it’s quiet, but we work on those shots in practice,” Tenters said. “We work on those shots all the time. It’s just about saying in your head, ‘It’s just a free throw. Hit those shots and then get back on defense.’ Those are big shots for us and everybody held their composure and hit those shots that we needed.”
t says a lot about our composure, too, to step up to the line and hit the shots that we needed," Troy said. "This game, it came down to a play or two and we happened to come out on the winning end of it.”
While the senior duo accounted for a huge chunk of Conant’s points, Manley’s nine points came at huge moments. After a slow start to the game, Manley hit a three-pointer in the final two minutes of the first quarter to jumpstart the Conant offense. It was their first field goal of the day.
Then the sophomore hit two more three-pointers in the second quarter, one right at the start to set the tone for that eight-minute frame which saw the Orioles total 23 points.
That second quarter is what allowed the Orioles to build up the 13-point halftime lead. Conant shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and forced six turnovers in the quarter which they controlled from start to finish.
But Concord Christian kept fighting and — thanks to Smith’s monster fourth quarter — made it a game in the end. Smith finished with 21 points on the day, but Conant did just enough to hold off the surge.
“We played great to come out with that win,” Troy said. “But there are a lot of areas we can clean up as well, specifically defensively. … But we’ll adjust and practice more. … I think it was a game that both teams needed too.”
Conant moves to 7-0 and stays atop the division standings, while Concord Christian falls to 5-1. Both teams were predicted to finish high up in the standings in the preseason.
The Orioles travel to Mascenic (1-4 in Division IV) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.