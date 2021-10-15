HOLLIS — Keene’s Kyle Foster and Orion Murphy both qualified for Saturday’s NHIAA individual golf tournament after finishing top-20 at Thursday’s Division I team state championship at Overlook Golf Club in Hollis.
Foster finished T1 Thursday, shooting a 73 (+2).
Jascha Johnston and Will Ducharme from Exeter High School both also shot 73.
Murphy finished T13, shooting 79 (+8).
Sam Timmer (83, +12), Leo Ballard (84, +13), Jack Caholl (86, +15), Jonah Murphy (87, +16), Owen Aivliotis (87, +16) and Owen Pelkey (92, +21) missed the cut.
The Blackbirds finished fifth as a team (+50, 405).
Bedford High School took the team championship (+33, 388), followed by Exeter (+39, 394), Concord (+41, 396) and Timberlane (+46, 401).
Saturday’s individual tournament will be played at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.