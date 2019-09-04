WINCHESTER — All good things must come to an end. And so it was at Monadnock Speedway’s Matco Tools night Saturday.
It’s a bit of a cliché, but nonetheless true for the winning streaks of Solomon Brow, Jake Puchalski and Todd Patnode.
Patnode won the first of two 40-lap features in the Sportsman Modified to extend his streak to three, but saw his streak end as Joel Monahan won the second. Puchalski saw his eight-race streak in the Young Guns snapped by Matt Lambert, and Brow’s record streak of 11 in the Late Model Sportsman was brought to an end by rookie Willie Kuhn.
The round of feature races opened and closed with the Matco Tools twin 40-lappers in the Sportsman Modified.
In the first race, Patnode, a Swanzey native, easily found his way into the lead on lap nine, survived three subsequent restarts and rolled into victory lane with his eighth win of the season. Battling behind him for a share of the podium were Scott MacMichael of Newbury, Monahan, from Whately, Mass., and defending champion Keith Carzello from Somers, Conn. When the checkers fell, Carzello had moved into second and Monahan third.
The second 40-lapper concluded the night’s racing. Patnode drew the ninth starting spot to set the inverted start. That put Ben Byrne of Greenfield, Mass., on the pole with MacMichael, Monahan, Carzello, J.T. Cloutier of Fitzwilliam, and Patnode chasing him.
Cloutier tangled with another racer on lap 18 and slammed into the turn two wall hard. It was the second time this season his race ended there.
On the restart, Byrne had Monahan on his bumper; at the halfway mark, Monahan moved to the lead. Patnode followed soon after as Byrne slipped to third at the finish. Monahan collected his second win of the year.
Perhaps it was a portent of things to come for Vernon, Vt., native Brow in the Late Model Sportsman. In qualifying, he had to drop out with a broken drive shaft. As a result, he started deeper in the field for the 25-lap feature.
Kuhn, of Springfield, Mass., had the outside pole position, while Brow started ninth. After a lap two caution, Kuhn pulled away from the field and rolled into victory lane to end Brow’s streak. Justin Littlewood of Orange, Mass., was second. Despite starting further back in line-up, Brow was able to battle his way into third.
Still, Brow has the distinction of two records: the most wins to start a season and a tie with two other drivers — Joe LeMay and Craig Gaudry — for third-most wins in a season. If Brow comes back to win the remaining three races of the year, he could move into a tie for second place with Dave Sutherland, Jr. for most season wins.
The Pure Stocks rolled out for their 25-lap feature with Rich Hammann of Tolland, Conn., on the pole. Hammann used that position to lead most of the green-to-checkers race before giving way to Cooper Roberge of Milford. Roberge started a streak of his own with his second win in a row, followed by Hammann and Keene’s C.J. Johnson.
The Young Guns took the green for a 15-lap main. Ashuelot driver Lambert jumped off the pole and raced to his first win. Puchalski saw his win streak end but finished second. Matt Winter of Alstead collected third.
Two visiting divisions entertained the fans, with Richie Goss winning the Pro-2 race and Skeeter Bearce taking the Mini Cup event.
September racing kicks off Saturday, when the Monadnock Speedway will host twin 25-lappers for the Sportsman Modfieds, a special three-race segment for the Late Model Sportsman, weekly divisions plus by the Pro-4 Modified Racing Series and STAR Antique Racers. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m.
Sportsman Modified Feature #1 Results: Todd Patnode, Keith Carzello, Joel Monahan, Scott MacMichael, Dennis Charette, J.T. Cloutier, Andy Major, Ben Byrne, Cameron Houle, Kevin Pittsinger, Keith Caruso, Eric Leclair, Kenny Thompson, Cole Littlewood, Alyssa Rivera, Brian Robie, Kim Rivet
Sportsman Modified Feature #2 Results: Joel Monahan, Todd Patnode, Ben Byrne, Keith Carzello, Brian Robie, Keith Caruso, Kim Rivet, Scott MacMichael, Cole Littlewood, Cameron Houle, Eric Leclair, Andy Major, J.T. Cloutier, Kevin Pittsinger, Dennis Charette, Kenny Thompson, Alyssa Rivera
Late Model Sportsman Results: Will Kuhn, Justin Littlewood, Solomon Brow, Cole Littlewood, Robert Hagar, Ryan Bell, Eric Pomasko, Dennis Stange, Scott Beck, Nancy Muni Ruot, Keith Carzello (DNS)
Pure Stocks Results: Cooper Roberge, Rich Hammann, C.J. Johnson, Clark Brooks, Chris Davis, Mike Douglas, Sammy Silva, Taylor Striebel, Joe Brittian, Carter Chamberlain
Young Gun Results: Matt Lambert, Jake Puchalski, Matthew Winter, J.D. Stockwell, Brandon Lavoie, Aaron Thompson