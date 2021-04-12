MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Keene State women’s lacrosse team (2-1, 2-1 LEC) saw themselves down 1-0 in the early goings Saturday, but quickly bounced back and poured on seven straight first half goals, propelling the Owls over the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors (7-3, 1-2 LEC), 20-7. Both Haile Ratajack and Ali Daisy netted seven points, with Ratajack going for six goals and one assist, and Daisy picking up five goals and two assists.
Goalkeeper Haley Terva played the full 60 minutes for the Owls coming away with ten saves on 17 shots on goal. Terva picks up back-to-back Little East Conference wins for Keene State.
Up next, Keene State will be on the road against Rhode Island College on Thursday, April 15, for a 4 p.m. matchup with the Anchorwomen.