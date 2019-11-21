Keene State College volleyball standout Olivia Mathieu, a senior from Derry, has collected more accolades following a standout season.
The libero was named to the New England Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region team and to the NEWVA Senior All-Star Game that will take place Sunday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass.
Mathieu, who changed roles after being an outside hitter a year ago, was a reliable force for the Owls, compiling a Little East-leading 659 digs, the third-highest single season total in program history and the 22nd-highest in the country this season. She surpassed the 1,000-career dig milestone against Western Connecticut State University and had 20 or more in 17 matches. Mathieu finished with 1,307 digs in her career, skyrocketing to fifth on Keene State’s all-time list.
The NEWVA annual award recipients are nominated by and voted on by the organization’s member head coaches.