SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fresh off a pair of national agencies recognizing his play over the past week, senior forward Jeff Hunter did not slow down, scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting while also adding 11 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and three assists as the Keene State College men’s basketball team ran all over Springfield College 113-75 in a pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday night contest at Blake Arena.

— Sentinel staff






