SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fresh off a pair of national agencies recognizing his play over the past week, senior forward Jeff Hunter did not slow down, scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting while also adding 11 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and three assists as the Keene State College men’s basketball team ran all over Springfield College 113-75 in a pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday night contest at Blake Arena.
The Owls took the lead for good at the 11:27 mark of the first half on a Mason Jean Baptiste triple and then turned what was a 10-point lead with 2:51 left in the first half into a 35-point blowout barely over four minutes into the second when Jean Baptiste connected from distance again.
It was another commanding victory for KSC, who is averaging 92.6 points per game (a top-15 mark in the country) and is outscoring opponents by an average of 24 points per game.
For the second straight contest the Owls put five in double-figures. The 113 points is the most KSC has scored in any game since a 116-57 win over Mitchell College in 2006.
Up next, Keene State (5-0) returns home for the first time in 16 days when they take on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2-3) on Saturday, Nov. 26, for a 1 p.m. start. Admission will be free with a donation to the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
