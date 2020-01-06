Keene State 82, Southern Maine 72 — The Owls took a 19-17 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half and never trailed again in a Little East Conference contest Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium. KSC is now 3-0 in the LEC, 4-7 overall. Southern Maine is 0-4 and 5-7.
DeVon Beasley scored a game-high and career-high tying 21 points, making 10-of-13 from the foul line in the process. KSC’s offensive attack featured 47 bench points, 32 more than Southern Maine. Jeff Hunter contributed his first collegiate double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Miguel Prieto had 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. James Anozie rounded out KSC’s double-figure scorers with 10 as the Owls snapped a two-game losing streak.
The game kicked off a busy conference week for the Owls, who play at rival Plymouth State University Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 77, St. Michael’s 74 — A trio of players scored in double figures as the Ravens held off the Purple Knights Saturday afternoon at the FPU Fieldhouse. Sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski led all scorers in the Northeast-10 Conference affair with 21 points, a career high. With the victory, FPU has won five of its last six games and improved to 8-4 (3-2 NE10). St. Michael’s fell to 3-9 (0-5 NE10).
Zegarowski was joined in double figures by senior guards Doyin Fadojutimi (17 points) and Falu Seck (16 points). Both also had a game-high seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Isaiah Moore dished out a game-high seven assists.
St. Michael’s went on a 10-0 run to start the second and led by eight before Fadojutimi ended the run and sparked an 8-0 FPU run to tie the game. St. Michael’s forged ahead with another eight-point run of its own before the Ravens clawed back down the stretch. With just over a minute remaining, the Ravens took the lead for good, as Zegarowski made a 3-pointer to put them ahead 73-72. A potential game-tying halfcourt heave by Jalen Gorham hit the front rim and then the backboard but did not go down.
FPU plays at in-state rival Southern New Hampshire University Wednesday night at 7:30.
Women’s college basketball
Southern Maine 43, Keene State 41 — The Owls made 6-of-12 shots in the fourth quarter and had a chance to tie or win at the buzzer, but came up short in a Little East Conference loss Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium. Arianna Hebert put up a runner at the buzzer that missed the mark. KSC fell to 2-10 overall, 1-2 in the Little East Conference.
Freshman Hailey Derosia paced KSC with 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks, but was the only Owl in double-figures. Classmate Katie Martineau came off the bench to score nine points, all on 3-pointers. KSC continues a stretch of four games in seven days at Plymouth State University Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael’s 63, Franklin Pierce 57 — Despite erasing a 19-point third-quarter deficit and forcing a trio of ties in the fourth quarter, the Ravens were never able to move out front. With the loss, the Ravens move to 6-6 (0-5 NE10), while the Purple Knights’ record improves to 7-4 (1-4 NE10).
The Ravens were led in the first quarter by sophomore Izzy Lipinski, who scored 24 points to go with 16 rebounds.
College men’s hockey
Johnson & Wales 5, Franklin Pierce 3 — There were shots aplenty but the Ravens didn’t score enough goals in a non-conference loss Saturday night at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. The Ravens posted a 45-22 advantage in shots on goal and ran up a 71-38 edge in shot attempts, but were hurt by some sloppy play in their defensive end.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 8-5-1 and has lost three in a row; Johnson & Wales improves to 3-8-0. Chris Stevenson (2 goals) and Sam Gagnon scored for the Ravens, who never led in the game. Kyle Martin finished with 17 saves in goal. The Ravens return to the ice Friday, when they host Western New England in a non-conference contest at 1 p.m.
High school boys’ hockey
Keene 8, Somersworth Coe-Brown 0 — Down a few players including frontline center Zach Mooers due to injuries, the Blackbirds put together a complete team effort in front of a packed crowd at Keene Ice Saturday. Goalie Jacob Russell had a strong game with 21 saves and earned the team’s “hard hat” for his play.
Joseph Walsh finished with four goals and and two assists to earn the Applebees Player of the Week award. Also scoring were Ethan Russell, Jerred Tattersall, Peter Kamphius and Ben Brown. Assists went to Tattersall (4), Russell, Brown, Walsh, Peter Kamphius, Peter Haas and Robbie Nowill.
“It was great to see the team find the back of the net as we have been dominating play and offensive zone time to start the season, but didn’t have many goals to show for it,” Keene Coach Chris McIntosh said.
High school indoor track
Keene girls third, boys fourth at UNH — The Blackbirds competed in an eight-team meet at the Paul Sweet Oval at the UNH Fieldhouse Saturday in Durham. The top three girls teams were Pinkerton Academy 77, Bedford 65 and Keene 49. On the boys’ side, Pinkerton, Bedford and Concord finished ahead of Keene.
Leading the way for Keene was Emily Boswell, who broke her own indoor school record in the shot put, finishing first (33 feet, 4.25 inches). Also finishing first for Keene was Hannah Shepard in the 600 meter (1:48.59) and Mikayla Randall in the 1,500 (4:58.57). Isabelle Fleuette was second in the 1,500 (5:10.09), Emma Burr was fourth in the 600 (1:53.16) and Claire O’Connor was fourth in the 300 (47.30). The 4x400 relay team of Fleuette, Shepard, Burr and Randall finished second and the 4x160 team of Kamille Atkins, Randall, Ali Hebert and O’Connor ran a season-best but fell just short of Pinkerton, placing 2nd in 1:31.97.
The boys were led by Torin Kindopp, who won the 1,500 in 4:16.14. The 4x160 squad of Will O’Connor, Peter Shield, Erik Nolan and Sergio Sartini finished in 1:23.11. The 4x400 relay team of Nico Ramirez, Rahul Chalumuri, Sartini and Kindopp ran 3:48.63, also taking third.
Keene will run in the Girls Wildcat Relays on Thursday and the Dartmouth Relays (both boys and girls) Saturday and Sunday.