There will be one last test before the turkey and stuffing for the Keene State College basketball teams Tuesday evening. The Owl women will host Smith College, while the men welcome Albertus Magnus in a non-conference double-header that begins at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The Monadnock Regional High School Band will be performing at both games. Tickets for each game are $5 for adults, $3 for children age 7-17, and $2 for seniors, and can be bought online at keeneowls.com/tickets.
Meanwhile, in Rindge Tuesday night, Franklin Pierce University will host a Northeast-10 basketball double-header against Assumption College. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. in the FPU Fieldhouse, and the men at 7:30.
The KSC women (0-5) are seeking their first win of the season against a Smith team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. Keene State let a 13-point lead slip away in a 66-61 loss to Worcester State University on Saturday. Keene State is led by freshman guard Hailey Derosia (11.8 ppg) and junior backcourt mate Lilly Shlimon (10.0 ppg). The Pioneers (5-0) are undefeated this year, including a 72-50 road win over The Sage Colleges on Saturday. Sophomore Katelyn Pickunka is averaging 22.3 points per game across all five games, going over 20 points in four of the five contests so far.
This is the first meeting since a 77-55 KSC win in 2015.
The Owl men (1-3) will be seeking to get in a groove after back-to-back losses to then No. 13 Middlebury (92-82) and Hamilton (83-70) last week. Junior James Anozie (18.0 ppg), classmate Marcus McCarthy (12.5 ppg), and freshman Jeff Hunter (10.8 ppg) lead the Owls’ offense. Hunter averaged 12.5 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field in two games last week.
Albertus Magnus (3-1), of New Haven, Conn., has won three straight after a season-opening defeat to Lynchburg on the opening day of the season. The Owls won in New Haven last year, 105-96, behind 42 points from Ty Nichols.