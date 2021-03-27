MANSFIELD, Conn. — Sophomore Chase Lambert scored twice, but Eastern Connecticut State University scored the game-winner 4:46 into overtime to beat the Keene State College field hockey team, 3-2, Friday afternoon in the spring Little East Conference opener for both teams at Rick McCarthy Field.
Eastern Connecticut (1-0, 1-0 LEC) took an early lead 8:27 into the game and played from ahead for the vast majority of the game.
The Owls (0-1, 0-1 LEC) pushed hard for the equalizer heading into halftime, getting three corner opportunities and five shots in the final 3:26 of the second, but could not score.
Keene State managed only one shot in a quiet third quarter but kept the deficit at one entering the fourth after freshman goalie Molly Edmark, whose second half action marked her collegiate debut, kept out two ECSU tries in the final five minutes of the period.
The KSC keeper again came up big in the opening 3:06 of the fourth, making two stops and helping ward off three ECSU corners, and it eventually paid off when Lambert tied the game at one. But ECSU took the lead back four minutes later.
Not long after that, Lambert tied the game again.
The Owls got an early corner opportunity, but could not convert. Minutes later, it was the Warriors who did.
Edmark made five second half saves but took a tough loss. Victoria Watson, who got the start in net for the Owls, had made three stops in the first half.
Keene State will next travel to Division II Franklin Pierce University (8-11, 7-10 Northeast-10 in 2019) in Rindge on Thursday April 1 for a 6 p.m. start.