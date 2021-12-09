PLYMOUTH — Hailey Derosia scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding eight rebounds and four assists as the Keene State College women’s basketball team ended a frustrating three-game losing streak with an emphatic 81-43 win over Plymouth State University in Little East Conference action Wednesday night at Foley Gymnasium.
One game after shooting a season-low 32 percent in a 16-point home loss, the Owls rebounded to connect on 47 percent from the field, including 52 percent after halftime, to level their conference record by winning a game that was never in much doubt. KSC scored the opening five points, led 11-5 after one despite just 5-for-16 shooting, 33-14 at halftime, and then by as many as 40 in the second half, while giving the Panthers a fifth consecutive loss, this their most lopsided of the season.
Rylee Burgess made her presence known in the first half, tallying eight points and five rebounds, four on the offensive end, and helped the Owls to a 20-2 paint points advantage that grew to 36-10 by the end of the night. Derosia added eight in the first half and Aryanna Murray seven. Keene State’s defense forced 26 turnovers on the evening while holding the Panthers to a season-low 14 field goals and 22 percent shooting, including three quarters at 21 percent or less.
The Owls have scored 59 or more points in all four of their victories this season. They shot at least 40 percent in each of their first five games, but had connected on only 35 percent while setting season lows each time out in their three-game slide that ended Wednesday night.
Up next, Keene State (4-5, 1-1 LEC) travels to Rhode Island College for a rematch of last season’s LEC championship game on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. It is KSC’s last contest until Dec. 30.