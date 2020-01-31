WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Keene State College junior Skyler Gauthier upped her score in the pentathlon at the Williams Invitational in the Herbert Towne Field House Thursday.
Gauthier scored 3,059 points, a 49-point improvement on her score from two weeks ago at the at the Bates Invitational. She ran the 55-meter hurdles in 8.97 seconds, and had a high jump of 1.53 meters. She also threw the shot put 8.87 meters, had a long jump of 4.83 meters, and ran the 800 meters in 2:33.09. The high jump and 800 meter scores represented season bests.
The score of 3,059 points is 10th best in NCAA Division III.