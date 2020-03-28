All 22 teams in Division II boys basketball knew that when they took on ConVal Regional High School, Mather Kipka was the player to look out for. From the opening tip to the time the clock read 0:00 at the end of the game, No. 1 made his presence felt on the floor.
When the moment mattered most, the ConVal senior wanted to be the difference in the outcome of the game. That clutch mindset and drive was one of the reasons Kipka was named Division II first team all-state for the second consecutive season and was set to be the key player in a state championship run this postseason with his 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 30 minutes per game this season.
“I want the ball in my hands at the end of the game because I know I’ll have a few options to create a good play,” Kipka said. “I know I can get the ball into the paint and either score or find someone wide open if the defense collapses. Or if the defense sends a double team, someone is going to be open.”
“He is relentless, he’s got no fear, his work ethic is outstanding, and I have to pull him just to give him a breather because he’ll just continue to work hard,” ConVal basketball coach Leo Gershgorin said. “There’s nothing I can say that can illustrate the type of player he is. It’s the kind of person he is. He isn’t going to back down to anybody and he’d do whatever it takes for us to win.”
Kipka grew up admiring the Boston Celtics and as a fan became enamored in their greatness, which was highlighted by an NBA Championship in 2008 led by a trio of great players: Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.
Garnett, Allen and Pierce embodied a work ethic that Kipka has become known for at the school. The three came and went from Boston during Kipka’s time growing up, but the senior forward experienced something this year that even those three all-time great professional athletes didn’t during their tenures in the National Basketball Association — a career cut short due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, a pandemic that continues to haunt humanity.
The 2019-20 high school basketball season will be something Kipka always remembers, but a memory different than the one he may have envisioned. Despite being named co-champions in Division II along with Bow, the tournament was never fully played out because of the coronavirus concerns. The Cougars didn’t even get to play their first game, having had a bye in the first round because of earning the No. 1 seed after compiling a 17-1 regular season record.
With a passion for watching videos on Ballislife.com and Ballervisions.com in his free time, Kipka may now be staring at those basketball videos wondering what that state championship game would have been like, as ConVal had a strong opportunity lined up to get there.
“I definitely think we could have gone all the way this year and I think it’d be hard to argue that,” Kipka said. “What made us special is that we were all friends off the court. It was just a great group of guys and we all loved being around each other.”
Originally the NHIAA had announced that the winter tournaments would be postponed until a further decision was made. Then a week later, with schools closing and practice opportunities eliminated, the NHIAA had no choice but to cancel the tournaments.
Still, the four years Kipka spent at the school were memorable in two sports. His soccer career was equally impressive as his basketball accomplishments.
Kipka was a three-year varsity starter as goalkeeper. He earned Division II first team all-state honors in his junior and senior seasons and strung together an outstanding 31 career shutouts for the Cougars.
He was a driving factor behind ConVal’s first state championship in program history in 2018 and led the Cougars to back-to-back championships as part of the most impressive run in school history. He shared these championship moments with Del Bonso-Anane Taylor Burgess and Trevor Faber, all members of this year’s basketball team that had to deal with their seasons being cut short.
Kipka’s growth in net was evident, both his performance and leadership. In the 2018 state championship game against Coe-Brown Northwood, the Cougars won 3-2. A year later, in the 2019 championship against Lebanon, ConVal scored early in the first half to secure a 1-0 lead, and then Kipka fought off plenty of opportunities the Raiders had in the final 50 minutes of play to earn the shutout.
“They were in our end the entire time and he came up big time and time again,” ConVal boys soccer coach Josh Smith said. “He made about eight legit saves in the second half and just saved the game for us. It was a culmination of everything he’s done for us in his career.”
Coach Smith coached Kipka all four years at ConVal, including his freshman season at the junior varsity level. In his senior season, Kipka wasn’t named a captain despite his performance in goal, mainly because the team re-elected its captains from the year before, seniors Zach Kriebel and Finn Wegmueller. Changing captain roles after they’re decided on as a team is far from the ordinary but Kipka was an exception. Halfway through the season, the team decided to name Kipka as captain.
“The whole time we were kind of thinking that Mather’s done a really good job and he deserves it,” Smith said. “He had shown over the first several weeks of the season that he had really stepped up and taken on more of a leadership role and deserved that recognition. That’s why we made the change.”
Kipka is considering playing basketball at the collegiate level. Regardless of what his future in athletics holds, the senior’s legacy at ConVal will be remembered for years to come.