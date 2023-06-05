WINCHESTER — Neither a swarming field of 24 JDV Open Modifieds or a 100-minute rain delay could keep Bennington Blaster Matt Kimball from victory lane Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.
The second-generation hot shoe led the first eight laps of the Winchester 100 main event, a handful in the middle, and, most importantly, the final 11 go-rounds to earn the $5,000 top prize in the inaugural event of the JDV series.
Other winners on the night, all scoring their first Monadnock victory of the season, were Robert Hagar, Late Models; Chris Davis, Pure Stocks; Tom Harwood, Dwarf Cars; and Adrian Smith, who at 13 scored his first career victory Saturday on the high banks in the Young Guns.
The night’s main event was contested only after a 100-minute rain-and-dry delay. With the mighty Modifieds on the track and completing their warm-up laps, the rain swept in, quickly sending the field scurrying pitside again. With both the JDV promotional team and the speedway staff working to make the track again safe and race-ready, the green finally waved just past 10 p.m.
Kimball, firing from the pole, brought Cameron Sontag and speedway dominator Todd Patnode with him; with Patnode taking charge on lap nine. Way behind, charging from deep in row 11 after struggling mightily in his qualifier, Sammy Rameau was on a rail.
Rameau rocketed into the top five on lap 32, third on 37, and took the top spot from Kimball five laps later. Kimball, though, wasn’t going anywhere. If Rameau looked destined for victory, Kimball wasn’t buying it.
Using the low line to blast back into the lead on lap 90, Kimball then held off Carl Medeiros, strong and steady from row six, and Ryan Doucette for the big win. Patnode finished the night in tenth, while Rameau was out of the money in 16th. Joey Jarvis, Jacob Perry, and Geoff Rollins topped the heats.
Robert Hagar led all the way to win the NHSTRA Late Model 25-lapper. The veteran, debuting a new ride, was sorely tested all the way, though, as week one winner, and defending track champ, Tim Wenzel got up for second on lap seven and stayed glued to Hagar until the checkers waved. Rupert Thompson finished a close third, his second top-three in as many events.
Many-time winner, many-time champion Chris Davis led all the way in the Pure Stock feature to score his first victory of the young season. Davis, though, had his mirror filled every inch of the way by teen star Zach Zilinsky, who earned his second top three in as many outings this year.
Claremont’s Colton Martin, like Zilinsky too young to drive on the highway, finished third on the night, as the top three hit the finish line under a blanket. Martin, the week one winner, had finished at Davis’ bumper in their qualifying race.
Thirteen-year-old Young Gun Adrian Smith, in only his second time racing in a car, blasted to a huge victory over week-one winner Owen Zilinsky. Addison Brooks’ third-place finish earned the Bay State youngster her first trophy of the summer.
New England Dwarf Car ace Tom Harwood romped to victory in both his heat and the series’ 25-lap feature. Kenny Scott led the first seven go-rounds of the main event but Harwood then took over on a restart and sped away.
Opening a huge lead, Harwood looked ready to finish far ahead of the field but a determined Cody Hodgdon blasted ahead to finish at the winner’s bumper. Doug Dawkins’ solid night’s work netted him third.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action next Saturday, June 10, when it hosts round one of the 2023 Teddy Bear Pools Late Model Triple Crown Series, featuring a deep field of NHSTRA Late Models in a 50-lap main event. The NHSTRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and Six Shooters will also be in action, with post time set for 6 p.m.
