Keene High School senior Mikayla Randall was one of 10 athletes to be named a Division I All-Star for her 2019 cross country season, the website “New Hampshire Cross Country” announced on Wednesday.
Randall had many impressive accomplishments this fall, including finishing second in the CVC Championships, 11th in the N.H. Meet of Champions and 24th in the New England Championships, a performance which earned her All-New England honors.
Her best 5K time this fall, 18:32, is the fourth fastest ever by a Keene High School athlete. She helped lead her team to a CVC Championship, a 4th place finish in the N.H. Division I Championships, and a 15th place finish in the New England Championships.