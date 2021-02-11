On Wednesday, Keene High senior Jaden Greenwald signed her letter of commitment to continue her field hockey career at Union College next year, a NCAA Division 3 school in Schenectady, NY.
At the small ceremony, she was joined by her parents Josh and Jenny Greenwald, her field hockey coach Michelle Tiani and Keene athletic director Mike Atkins.
Greenwald ends her Keene High field hockey career as a two-time first team All-State player and three-time Team Offensive MVP award winner. She scored 16 career goals and recorded six career assists. She spent all four years on the varsity squad and was in the starting lineup for her final three seasons.
Her senior year was arguably her best, scoring seven goals and recording two assists, earning a spot on the first team All-State roster.
As a junior, Greenwald scored six goals and recorded one assist.
In her first year as a varsity starter, her sophomore year, Greenwald scored three goals and recored three assists. She was also a first team All-State player that year.
Greenwald is planning to study biology at Union College.