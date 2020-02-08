Keene High School will send 11 swimmers to the Division I State Championships next Saturday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, while Monadnock Regional will be represented by four swimmers in the Division II meet..
The Blackbirds will be represented by Logan Phillips, Andrew Prah, Braeden Scott, Allie Stewart, Lily Brown, Kaitlyn Callahan and Anna Hennigan, who all qualified for individual events. Also, Elliot Murray, Sofia Shatura, Mackenzie McGreer and Cameron White will be joining these swimmers to compete on relays for the Blackbirds.
For Monadnock, Emma Manlove, Jenna Condap and MKay Farkas qualified for individual events, and Alexis Eccleston will round out the team in the relay competition.
The Division I meet will start at 8:45 a.m. and the Division II meet takes place at 4:45 p.m.