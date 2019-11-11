MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Keene High School cross country girls finished 15th out of 30 teams Saturday at the New England Championships at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn.
Keene was led by Mikayla Randall, who earned all-New England honors for her 24th-place finish. Randall ran 19:04 on the rugged 5K course, finishing in a flurry of runners, with places 4 through 24 finishing in only 20 seconds.
Randall joined former Keene High greats Kristen Rauwerdink (2001, 2002), Eliza Weber (2006, 2007) and Chloe Maleski (2009, 2010) in earning the distinction of a New England All-Star by virtue of her 24th-place finish.
Other Keene girls who contributed to the strong Saturday showing were Hannah Shepard (20:38), Reagan Hoy (20:50), Sofia Guardiano (20:51), Abby Martin (22:15), Sophie Dean (22:24) and Mia Brown (23:14).
The Keene girls capped off a strong season which also included a CVC League Championship, a 4th-place finish in New Hampshire’s Division I and a 6th-place finish at New Hampshire’s Meet of Champions.