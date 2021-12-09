DERRY — The Keene High wrestling team went 2-0 in a season-opening tri-meet against Pinkerton Academy and Exeter High School Wednesday in Derry.
The Blackbirds beat Pinkerton, 51-27, and then Exeter, 64-12.
Seniors Gavin Gruber and Jason Foster, along with sophomore Alex Waters, all went 2-0 individually with two pins each.
Senior Austin Morris lost a tough bout to Pinkerton’s Jack Mackiernan, 3-2, in a rematch of the 2019 Meet of Champions final.
Keene (2-0) travels to ConVal this Saturday for the ConVal Early Bird Tri-Meet against the Cougars and Bedford High School.