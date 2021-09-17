SWANZEY — Five touchdowns in the first half put the Monadnock football team well on its way to a 46-0 win over ConVal Friday in Swanzey.
“I’m very happy,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “We made so many mistakes against Laconia, and I just knew we were better. We really worked hard on the offense the last couple weeks.”
Senior Kevin Putnam scored twice in his first game back from injury, including a touchdown on the Huskies’ opening drive to put Monadnock ahead, 8-0, six minutes into the game.
“Kevin played a lot more than I thought,” Lotitio said. “He’s just a tough kid. It’s good to have him on our side and he’s going to be that good all year long.”
“This is my first football game since freshman year,” Putnam said. “I just came out and played my brand of football. The line was blocking great. The whole team did amazing.”
Monadnock went 61 yards on the game’s first drive to set the tone for the night. The option play and a backfield of Putnam, junior Ethan Jarvis and senior Hayden Haddock kept the ball moving down the field.
After Monadnock’s defense shut down ConVal’s offense following Putnam’s touchdown run, the Huskies put together another touchdown drive, this time ending on a connection from senior quarterback Carson Shanks to sophomore Ben Dean — the first of two touchdowns between them.
The two-point conversion made it 16-0 in favor of the Huskies.
On ConVal’s first play of the next drive, Shanks picked off Cougars’ quarterback Jaxon Salamy and took it back for six more quick points.
“I saw a guy slightly open on my left and I had a feeling [Salamy] was going to throw it because he looked open,” Shanks said. “He didn’t see me, and I was right there. He lofted one up and I was able to get it and I had an open run.”
By the time the first quarter wrapped up, the Huskies had a commanding 24-0 lead.
By the end of the third, Monadnock was up, 46-0.
“We were outmatched,” said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson. “We’re young, we’re beat up, we’ve got all sorts of guys playing out of position.
“There were some good things that happened with our freshmen and sophomores, but it was ugly,” Jillson added.
Shanks finished with two touchdown passes — both to Ben Dean — plus the pick-six in the first quarter.
“Carson is Carson,” Lotito said. “He had an awesome game. We’re throwing the ball, something we haven’t done in a while.”
Will we be seeing more of the Carson Shanks to Ben Dean connection throughout the season?
“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Dean said confidently. Shanks agreed.
Hayden Haddock also scored for Monadnock, on a 7-yard touchdown run which capped off a 95-yard drive in the second quarter.
ConVal’s Caleb Cloutier got something going in the fourth quarter after a 55-yard catch-and-run from freshman Bradley Brunelle — the Cougars’ third-string quarterback — put them at the Monadnock 5-yard line.
But the Huskies stepped up defensively, sacking Brunelle on back-to-back plays, then junior Zach Philips picked him off to end the ConVal threat.
Freshman Kaden Smith got some reps at quarterback for the Huskies in the fourth quarter.
Monadnock moves to 2-0 and next hosts Inter-Lakes Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal (0-3) visits Pelham Friday at 7 p.m.
Jillson said — with so many key starters injured over the last two weeks — the gameplan against Pelham is still very much up in the air.