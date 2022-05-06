PETERBOROUGH — Some days, it’s all about who gets that one hit.
On Thursday — in a game that was postponed from Wednesday because of the rain — Kendall Sullivan had that hit.
Sullivan’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, along with her seven shutout innings in the circle (we’ll get to that in a bit), put the ConVal softball team over Bow, 2-0, on Thursday in Peterborough.
“All I was thinking was, ‘Base hit somewhere,’ ” Sullivan said. “Hit the ball hard. That was kind of it, and it worked out.”
The junior’s hit scored freshman Avery Moore and junior Morgan Bemont, which broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Moore and Bemont led off the inning with back-to-back singles.
“We hit well in the sixth,” said ConVal coach Amanda Hinton. “I was glad that we could hold on defensively and then our offense came along at the end.”
Sullivan was 2-for-3 on the day, with a single in the second inning to go along with her go-ahead double.
And — as previously mentioned — she pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up six hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
“I’m just doing what I normally do,” Sullivan said. “I know my team is behind me no matter what. They got hits off us, but it didn’t get to us mentally. We stayed on defense really well and that was really helpful for me to stay in my mentality of, ‘I don’t need to strike anybody out.’ That’s really, really beneficial for me.”
Sullivan leaned on her defense throughout the night, and they came through. Led by shortstop Morgan Bemont — who had four putouts — ConVal’s defense made every play in an errorless night.
“There were a lot of good plays,” Hinton said. “Morgan definitely solidifies our shortstop. Kendall helped herself out defensively and made some great plays. Our outfield kept the ball in front of them and we made strong throws into the base from the outfield so [Bow] could only take one base. Overall, a great defensive day for us.”
Plus, they got out of a serious jam in the fourth inning.
Bow had a runner on third base with no outs in the top of the fourth inning, but a pop-up to Bemont at shortstop, then a strikeout from Sullivan and finally an unassisted putout at first base by senior Mairin Burgess left the runner stranded, and the teams stayed scoreless.
ConVal also had its chances to score throughout the game, but couldn’t quite get that last hit until the sixth inning when Sullivan stepped into the box with two runners on and just one out.
“She is always calm when she steps into the box, no matter what,” Hinton said. “She makes solid contact, and she was able to stay back on the ball, keep her shoulder down and just drive the ball. When she was up with people on, I was very confident that she was going to get the job done.”
ConVal moves to 6-3 on the year, which puts them in fifth place in Division II, just over the midway point of the regular season.
With upcoming tests against John Stark (4-1) and Coe-Brown (8-0) coming up, the Cougars feel loose and confident.
“We just have fun no matter what,” Sullivan said. “We hold each other to a high standard, but we’re always there for each other. That’s big and that makes it fun.”
“They are the most cohesive team I’ve coached,” Hinton said. “They love each other, they are always together. They’re always bringing each other up. They’re a solid unit and they love to be together.”
ConVal travels to John Stark Friday at 4:15 p.m. before hosting Coe-Brown on Monday at 4 p.m.