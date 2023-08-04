While most attention on the gridiron has shifted to this upcoming season with the first days of camp coming up quick, Saturday will be one last chance for last year's seniors to strap on the pads.
Keene's Luke Weston and Fall Mountain's Danny Farnham are among the Granite Staters suiting up in the 70th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game against Vermont on Saturday at Castleton University. Kickoff is slated for 11:30 a.m.
New Hampshire's graduated seniors have taken each of the last three contests and have held Vermont scoreless the last two years, winning 7-0 last and 21-0 the year before. New Hampshire leads the series 52-16-2-1.
"I am grateful to have been chosen to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl this year," said Weston on the Shrine game's website. "I am looking forward to playing one last game after graduation. To be able to play football and help raise funds for the Shriners organization is truly a privilege."
Weston, a lineman who will attend trade school, helped anchor the Blackbirds in the trenches in a 1-8 season.
Farnham, also a lineman, helped the Wildcats to a 4-5 record in the program's first season in Division III. He plans to become a Marine Technician.
"I didn't learn about the Shrine Bowl until my sophomore year of high school, and since then it was my goal to play," he said on the Shrine game's website. "So when I was told I made the team I was nothing less than absolutely ecstatic. I have only played football since the seventh grade and never really took it seriously until my sophomore year of high school. So to be picked for the Shrine Bowl was also surprising to me. I never really thought I would become talented enough to play in the Shrine Bowl."
