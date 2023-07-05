Jake Velazquez, a former Keene High track and field and cross country standout, was the first to cross the line in annual Four on the Fourth Road Race on Tuesday morning.
Jake Velazquez, a former Keene High track and field and cross country standout, was the first to cross the line in annual Four on the Fourth Road Race on Tuesday morning.
The 21-year old, who now runs cross country at UMass-Lowell, broke the tape in Railroad Square in 20 minutes, 0.45 seconds. He was top finisher in last year’s race as well.
This year’s race had a record turnout of 551 entrants, according to race emcee Ted McGreer of Ted’s Shoe and Sport. (Find more photos of the race here.)
Benjamin Pyhala, 23, was second in 20:54.79. The Rindge native is a former running standout at Conant.
Jonathan Hills, another Keene High cross country alum from Westmoreland who now runs at the University of Vermont, was third overall and first in the men’s 19-and-under age group at 21:06.06.
Kristen Ramey, 41, of Peterborough was the top female finisher, crossing the line 14th overall in 24.54.94.
Jen Amato (33, of Westmoreland), a former local Golden Gloves boxing champ, was the second overall female finisher at 25:14.46. Recent Keene High grad Reagan Hoy was first in the female 19-and-under age group, finishing in 25:31.12.
Local running mainstay Thomas Paquette, 32, of Keene, was fourth overall and tops in the men’s 30-39 age group at 21:36.05.
Elijah Bodanza (14, Hillsboro) was sixth overall at 21:55.09.
Michael Patek (46, Keene) was 11th overall and first in the men’s 40-49 age group.
Dana Colson (59, Swanzey) was first in the men’s 50-59 age group at 27:21.25. He was followed by Donald Arguin (58, Sullivan) at 28:44.56.
Amy Smith, (56, Kirkwood, Calif.) was first in the women’s 50-59 age group, clocking in at 29:33.39. She was followed by Maxine Stent at 30:54.61.
Steve Palmer (60, Stoddard) was 16th overall and first in the men’s 60-69 age group, finishing in 24:59.91. Ockle Johnson (69, Keene) was 31st overall and second in his age group at 26:16.36. Leigh Webb (63, Jaffrey) was the top finisher in the women’s 60-69 age bracket, finishing 67th overall at 29:11.62.
William Pine (71, Fitzwilliam) was first in the men’s over-70 age group finishing in 31:06.22. Peggy Wozniak (73, Keene) was first in the women’s over-70 age group at 46:23.04.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.