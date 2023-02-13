20230213-SPT-khstrack

Members of the Keene High boys’ 4x400 relay team (from left to right) Chris Stevens, Dan McIntyre, Erik Nolan and Jack Bates join at the Division I Indoor State Track Meet on Sunday at Darmouth College

 Courtesy

Keene High junior Chris Stevens capped off a tremendous winter indoor track season with an exclamation point, earning a first-place finish in the Division I boys’ 300-meter sprint Sunday morning at Dartmouth College.

