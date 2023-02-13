Members of the Keene High boys’ 4x400 relay team (from left to right) Chris Stevens, Dan McIntyre, Erik Nolan and Jack Bates join at the Division I Indoor State Track Meet on Sunday at Darmouth College
Keene High junior Chris Stevens capped off a tremendous winter indoor track season with an exclamation point, earning a first-place finish in the Division I boys’ 300-meter sprint Sunday morning at Dartmouth College.
In the Division II meet, also held at Darmouth College, Conant’s Ben Sawyer took the top spot in the boys’ long jump with a 21-foot leap.
Stevens cleared the field by nearly half a second, winning with a time of 36.06 seconds, .47 seconds in front of the nearest competitor.
It was the highlight for the Keene High boys’ track team, which scored 11th out of 20 competing teams in the D-I championships. Erik Nolan helped put up points with a third place run in the 600 meters, finishing in one minute, 28.54 seconds behind Londonderry’s Sean Clegg (1:23.42) and Merrimack’s Tyler Safstrom (1:27.49).
Stevens and Nolan were joined by Dan McIntyre and Jack Bates in the 4x400 relay, finishing ninth at 3:51.70. Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Ava Streed and McKenna Castor placed 10th in the girls’ 4x400 for Keene, posting a 4:35.52
Conant earned a ninth-place team finish with 16 points in the 25-team field. Sawyer’s long-jump crown provided 10 points. He also placed sixth in the high jump, reach 5-feet, eight inches to earn a point. Kaden Colby was fourth in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles with a 9.12-second run.
Jon Ciglar, Ben Sawyer, Nathan Alajajian and Jacob Sawyer teamed up to place sixth in the boys’ 4x400 with a 3:45.19. Jacob Cruz, Bronson Cutter, Lenny Angove and Austen Richard were eighth in the boys’ 4x800 relay at 9:33.62.
Amelia Hill highlights the Conant girls’ team, finishing fifth in the girls’ 1500 meters at 5:27.80. Kylie Aho was seventh in the 600, crossing the line in 1:50.67. Neve Mormando, Sophia Battisti, Riley Vitello and Ellie Cassidy teamed up for sixth in the girls’ 4x800 relay, posting a 12:03.38.
Tasha MacNeil posted a sixth-place finish in the Division II girls’ 55 meters for the ConVal girls, crossing the finish in 7.64 seconds. She also was third in the shot put with a heave of 29-feet, 7,75 inches.
William Simard was eighth in the boys’ 1500 meters for ConVal, finishing in 4:28.98. James Post gave the Cougars another eighth-place finish in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles at 9.36 seconds. Maxx Telofski was 11th in the shot put at 35-feet, 3.25 inches.
