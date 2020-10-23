Keene, Monadnock and Conant’s boys and girls cross country teams competed at Monadnock Regional High School on Thursday.
The Keene girls team placed three in the top five. Keene scored only 25 points, while Monadnock and Conant recorded 47 and 58 points respectively.
A tight finish between Keene’s Hannah Shepard (19:54.5) and Monadnock’s Delaney Swanson (19:54.7) highlighted the girls meet. Keene’s Reagan Hoy (20:25) finished third. All three girls were under the previous course record.
Monadnock freshman Alyssa Hall (21:31) and Keene’s Sofia Guardiano (21:50) rounded out the top five.
Monadnock and Conant ran neck-and-neck in the boys race, with the Huskies edging out the Orioles, 29-31.
Monadnock placed three in the top five: Tyler Hebert (17:45), Harry Ryan (17:50) and Donovan Lombara (18:27). Hebert won the race and Ryan and Lombara placed third and fifth respectively.
Conant placed the other two top-five finishers, Ethan Vitello (17:48) and Matthew Bernier (w17:51). Vitello placed second and Bernier placed fourth.
Keene boys finished with 60 points.
The race marked the final meet before the state championships on Oct. 31 in Manchester. Both Monadnock and Conant boys teams are ranked in the top three in Division 3.